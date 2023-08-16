A team of eight golfers representing Buffalo North won the WNY PGA Jr. Sectional match and now advances to the regional championship Sept. 8-10 in Syracuse.

The Buffalo North team beat five other teams from Western New York and Pennsylvania.

Four of the 13-year-old golfers are from Pendleton Creek Golf Club with three from Transit Valley Country Club and one from Niagara Falls Country Club.

Nick Moley, Cameron Carroll, Parker Washington and Jack Koziol represented Pendleton Creek; Ryder Lacotte, Ryan Singer and Braden Patel are from Transit Valley; and Philip Monahan is from NFCC. Rodney Blair from Park Country Club is the coach.

The 13u PGA Jr. League Championship is scheduled for Oct. 4-8 in Frisco, Texas.