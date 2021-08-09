Buffalo hopes home course provides advantage in Williamson Cup golf event

Wes Warden, who will be in the lineup for the Western Pennsylvania team, became only the sixth player to win both the WPGA Junior open and the C.R. Miller Match Play Junior invitational. Western Pennsylvania won the last three Williamson Cups held, the only ones it has captured in the history of the competition.

Each golfer will play two rounds, morning and afternoon, on Tuesday. Only the three low rounds in each session will count in a team's score.

The field is slimmer than usual this year because of the absence of teams from Ontario and Quebec in Canada. Ontario and Metro have won the most Williamsons, 11 each.

Ben Reichert conquers demons, makes WNY history with Porter Cup win Reichert, 23, of Williamsville, shot a 2-under par 68 to earn a two-shot victory in the 62nd annual Porter Cup Invitational. He became the first Western New Yorker to win the national amateur event in 56 years.

State Amateur Opens in Loudonville

Joseph Mitchell, one of the last qualifiers, and 15 other Western New York golfers will tee off Tuesday in the 98th New York State Men's Amateur Golf Championship at the Schuyler Meadows Club in the Albany suburb of Loudonville. The 54-hold stroke play competition will wrap up Thursday.

Mitchell, who plays out of Crag Burn and was ranked fifth on the Buffalo District Golf Association points list in 2020, was one of the seven qualifiers who made the field via a "last chance" qualifier at Wolfert's Roost Country Club in Albany on Sunday. A field of 64 competed for the last seven spots.