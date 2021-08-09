Buffalo hopes home course provides advantage in Williamson Cup golf event

Thirty-six Williamson Cup tournaments have been played since Buffalo's last victory in 1983.
Perhaps playing at home will help the locals in the inter-city competition for junior amateur teams.
A Buffalo District team led by Anthony Delisanti, one of the most decorated young golfers in the association's history, will take on teams from seven other cities starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Country Club of Buffalo. It's the first Williamson at the CCB since 1991 and only the third at the Williamsville course. The last time the Buffalo District hosted was in 1999 at the Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie.
Buffalo has only four Williamson championships since the competition was established by A. Fred Williamson – one of the founders of the Winged Foot Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. – in 1964. One of the Queen City's titles was at CCB in 1967. The others were at Atlantic City, N.J., in 1966; Apawamis in Rye in 1976; and most recently in 1983 at Niagara Falls Country Club. A crack lineup of E.J. Pfister, Tim Straub, Kyle Gay and Gus Weigel were on the winning team in 1983.
Delisanti, who has won the last two BDGA championships – as well as district junior championships, Erie County and Section VI scholastic tournaments – added the New York State Junior Amateur to his trophy case last month with his victory in Hamilton. This will be perhaps the junior golf swan song for the 18-year-old Niagara Wheatfield graduate from Sanborn who will attend Valparaiso University in northern Indiana.
Performing like a true champion, the 18-year-old Niagara Wheatfield graduate shook off the 4-over-par he shot on the front nine to fire three birdies for a 3-under 33 on the back nine to take the championship with a 36-hole total of 144.
Delisanti, his cousin Tyler Delisanti of Williamsville, Jacob Dantonio of Lancaster and Ryan Edholm of the Town of Tonawanda will represent Buffalo. It's a talented team, but so is the opposition.
That includes the three Homer brothers from Wilmington, Del. Matthew and Jack Homer will be on the team representing the Delaware State Golf Association. Matthew was runner-up in the Delaware Junior championship. The third Homer brother, Jeff, a junior at Tatnall School in Wilmington, is on the team representing the Golf Association of Philadelphia.
Also on the Philadelphia team is Morgan Lofland of Paoli, Pa., the 2021 Pennsylvania Junior champion who will be a freshman at Penn State.
The Metropolitan Golf Association team from the New York City area includes Colin Summers of Westfield, N.J., who is the New Jersey Interscholastic Tournament of Champions winner. He is headed to Fairfield University.
Owen Corby of Pittsford is on the Rochester team. He was the runner-up in the 2021 RDGA Junior Championship.
The Syracuse District team includes Caleb Decker of Vernon, who was runner-up in the Syracuse District Junior championship.
Connor McGarrity – a two-time champion in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference as a student at Gonzaga College High who will attend Loyola of Maryland – leads the team from the District of Columbia. Another Washington team golfer, Marshall Meisel, qualified for the Round of 64 match play in the USGA Junior Amateur last month in North Carolina.
Wes Warden, who will be in the lineup for the Western Pennsylvania team, became only the sixth player to win both the WPGA Junior open and the C.R. Miller Match Play Junior invitational. Western Pennsylvania won the last three Williamson Cups held, the only ones it has captured in the history of the competition.
Each golfer will play two rounds, morning and afternoon, on Tuesday. Only the three low rounds in each session will count in a team's score.
The field is slimmer than usual this year because of the absence of teams from Ontario and Quebec in Canada. Ontario and Metro have won the most Williamsons, 11 each.
Reichert, 23, of Williamsville, shot a 2-under par 68 to earn a two-shot victory in the 62nd annual Porter Cup Invitational. He became the first Western New Yorker to win the national amateur event in 56 years.
State Amateur Opens in Loudonville
Joseph Mitchell, one of the last qualifiers, and 15 other Western New York golfers will tee off Tuesday in the 98th New York State Men's Amateur Golf Championship at the Schuyler Meadows Club in the Albany suburb of Loudonville. The 54-hold stroke play competition will wrap up Thursday.
Mitchell, who plays out of Crag Burn and was ranked fifth on the Buffalo District Golf Association points list in 2020, was one of the seven qualifiers who made the field via a "last chance" qualifier at Wolfert's Roost Country Club in Albany on Sunday. A field of 64 competed for the last seven spots.
WNY will be represented, including defending champion Ben Reichert of the NYSGA eClub-Western New York who won the 2021 Porter Cup. Former champion Jeff Wolniewicz (Crag Burn) and two-time NYS Mid-Amateur champion Jamie Miller (Wanakah) are in the field, as is 16-year-old Charlie Fischer (East Aurora), the 2019 NYS Sub-Junior play champion and this year's Buffalo District Junior Stroke Play champion.
Other prominent locals in the field are Billy Hanes (Crag Burn) and Ryan Hart (Country Club of Buffalo).
A local favorite figures to be Daniel Russo of the host club, who won the recent state Senior Amateur for the second time. Also in the field is Shawn Colella of the Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse. Colella won the 2021 East Aurora Junior Masters in June.