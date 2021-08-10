Buffalo District finishes fifth in Williamson Cup

Anthony Delisanti admitted thinking about that, too, "but you never want to put pressure on yourself, but you always want to do well at home."

Anthony has been coping successfully with tournament pressure in winning three BDGA adult and three BDGA junior titles in the last two seasons, as well as an Erie County title, a Section VI scholastic championship and a New York State Junior title, in addition to a run of league medalist honors in the Niagara Frontier League.

"Another pretty poor round of golf, I'll tell you that," Anthony Delisanti said after completing his afternoon round.

It was not a day for low scores at CCB.

On Aug. 20, Anthony Delisanti will be off to Valpo.

"Nothing for 10 days," he said of the break in his competitive schedule.

Valparaiso, now a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, is more known for its basketball. It's where Bryce Drew, coach of NCAA Division I champion Baylor, played under his father, Homer Drew, and coached, too.

"Number one, I was looking at academics for sure," Anthony Delisanti said of his choice of colleges. "The golf team has been really doing a good job. The coach there has got things really going and the team is playing in some really good events.