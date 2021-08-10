Buffalo District finishes fifth in Williamson Cup

In golf, nothing is automatic.
More often than not, Anthony Delisanti was either the medalist or champion in his magical run of success the last two golf seasons. That run ended Tuesday in the Williamson Cup competition at the Country Club of Buffalo.
In what was his last competition as a junior player in Western New York, the 18-year-old Valparaiso University-bound Delisanti finished tied for 14th with a pedestrian (for him) 78-76-154. That was 12 shots behind individual medalist Marshall Meisel of the Washington Metropolitan Golf Association, who shot 70 in the morning and 72 in the afternoon for a 2-over-par 142.
Washington owned a five-shot lead as a team after the morning round with 217 and nearly matched it with 218 after the lunch break to win with a 235 total for six rounds. The high round for each team in each round was dropped from the team scoring.
Anthony Delisanti and his Buffalo District Golf Association teammates finished fifth with 228-236-464 and never were a threat to bring Western New York its first Williamson Cup since 1983.
Breaking through on a Buffalo home course certainly was on the minds of the local team.
"It was in our thoughts," admitted Tyler Delisanti, Anthony's cousin who is a sophomore at Williamsville East.
Anthony Delisanti admitted thinking about that, too, "but you never want to put pressure on yourself, but you always want to do well at home."
Anthony has been coping successfully with tournament pressure in winning three BDGA adult and three BDGA junior titles in the last two seasons, as well as an Erie County title, a Section VI scholastic championship and a New York State Junior title, in addition to a run of league medalist honors in the Niagara Frontier League.
"Another pretty poor round of golf, I'll tell you that," Anthony Delisanti said after completing his afternoon round.
It was not a day for low scores at CCB.
On Aug. 20, Anthony Delisanti will be off to Valpo.
"Nothing for 10 days," he said of the break in his competitive schedule.
Valparaiso, now a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, is more known for its basketball. It's where Bryce Drew, coach of NCAA Division I champion Baylor, played under his father, Homer Drew, and coached, too.
"Number one, I was looking at academics for sure," Anthony Delisanti said of his choice of colleges. "The golf team has been really doing a good job. The coach there has got things really going and the team is playing in some really good events.
"I believe we're playing five or six matches in the fall and five or six in the spring."
Valpo returns four of its top five golfers from last season's team that had a solid performance in the MVC. The team plays out of the Sand Creek course in nearby Chesterton, Ind.
Delisanti played three seasons of hockey at Niagara Wheatfield, but there will be no hockey at Valpo, which does not have a team.
"When the snow starts falling, I'm sure I will (miss hockey)," he said.
Only one round of the 64 shot in the Williamson on Tuesday was not over par. That was Meisel's even-par 70 in the morning. Early in the afternoon, the color-coded scorecards on the website showed mostly pink for bogeys, with a few light blues for birdies for the golfers.
It was due to a combination of factors – a tough course with challenging pin placements, occasional gusts of breeze, and the heat and a few showers that came down on the golfers in both sessions.
The biggest factor, though, was: "The greens were really firm," Anthony Delisanti observed.
Perhaps, that was because they were baked in recent heat.
Philadelphia (443) was second in the team competition, eight strokes behind Washington. Next was defending champion Western Pennsylvania (445), followed by Metropolitan/New York City (448), Buffalo (464), Syracuse (480), Delaware (482) and Rochester (491).
The Washington team performance was remarkable in that the high round of the eight turned by the team was 79.
In the individual medal standings, Garrett Kessler of North Caldwell, N.J., was two strokes behind the Wake Forest-bound Meisel with 72-72-144. William Pabst (73-73-146) and Morgan Lofland (74-72-146) were next.
Among the Buffalo team players, Jacob Dantonio of Lancaster finished tied with Anthony Delisanti for 14th with 73-81-154. Tied for 22nd were Tyler Delisanti (77-83-160) and Ryan Edholm of Tonawanda (81-79-160).