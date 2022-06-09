 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brooke Rivers holds 1-shot lead at Women's Porter Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
File name

Niagara Falls Country Club

 By photography by studiozphoto.com
Support this work for $1 a month

Canadian Brooke Rivers shot a 2-under-par 70 on the second round Thursday and held a one-shot lead entering the final round of the Women’s Porter Cup golf tournament.

Rivers, a 17-year-old from the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ont., leads a Canadian charge at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club. Six of the top eight players on the leaderboard are from Canada. Rivers is committed to Wake Forest University.

Just a shot back in second is Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., just south of Toronto. She shot the low round of the day, 5-under 67. Cranston, 18, is committed to Auburn University, which reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship last month.

Nine golfers in the field of 53 at the major amateur event are within five shots of the lead. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at noon Friday.

Alone in third, two shots back, is 2019 Women’s Porter Cup champion Jackie Rogowicz, a Penn State graduate. She shot 70 and stands 3-under overall.

People are also reading…

Tied for fourth at 2-under are Toronto’s Vanessa Borovilos and Oakville’s Nicole Gal. They both shot 71.

Tied for sixth at 1-under are Canadians Celeste Dao and Taylor Kehoe, along with Megan Propeck, who just finished here freshman year at the University of Virginia.

Clarence High School senior Victoria Leach shot 80 and is tied for 37th, tops among Western New Yorkers in the field.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Canadians tied at top after first round of Women's Porter Cup

Two Canadians tied at top after first round of Women's Porter Cup

Brooke Rivers and Taylor Kehoe each shot 3-under-par 69 to share the first round lead. Rivers of the Toronto suburb of Brompton, Ontario, is bound for Wake Forest University. Kehoe, from Strathroy, Ontario, near London, is bound for the University of Alabama. Both are on the eight-member Canadian national amateur squad.

Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News