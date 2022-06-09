Brooke Rivers holds 1-shot lead at Women's Porter Cup

Canadian Brooke Rivers shot a 2-under-par 70 on the second round Thursday and held a one-shot lead entering the final round of the Women’s Porter Cup golf tournament.

Rivers, a 17-year-old from the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ont., leads a Canadian charge at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club. Six of the top eight players on the leaderboard are from Canada. Rivers is committed to Wake Forest University.

Just a shot back in second is Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., just south of Toronto. She shot the low round of the day, 5-under 67. Cranston, 18, is committed to Auburn University, which reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship last month.

Nine golfers in the field of 53 at the major amateur event are within five shots of the lead. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at noon Friday.

Alone in third, two shots back, is 2019 Women’s Porter Cup champion Jackie Rogowicz, a Penn State graduate. She shot 70 and stands 3-under overall.

Tied for fourth at 2-under are Toronto’s Vanessa Borovilos and Oakville’s Nicole Gal. They both shot 71.

Tied for sixth at 1-under are Canadians Celeste Dao and Taylor Kehoe, along with Megan Propeck, who just finished here freshman year at the University of Virginia.

Clarence High School senior Victoria Leach shot 80 and is tied for 37th, tops among Western New Yorkers in the field.