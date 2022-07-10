Billy Hanes holds on to capture Erie County Amateur

A pair of brothers occupied four of the top five spots as the Erie County Amateur concluded Sunday at Elma Meadow Golf Club.

Billy Hanes, of Crag Burn Golf Club, shot a 1-over 71 in the second round for a three-stroke victory over Tyler Edholm, of Pendleton Creek Golf Club. Hanes shot 67-71 for a two-day total of 138 to win the event for the first time. Edholm shot 70-71 for 141 over the two days.

David Hanes, Billy’s younger brother and the 2018 Erie County Amateur winner, finished third after shooting a 69 Sunday, to tie for the best score of the round. David Hanes, also of Crag Burn, had a two-day total of 4-over 144.

Edholm’s brother, Ryan, tied for fifth at 146 after shooting 72 in the second round.

Tommy Rajczak, part of the state golf association’s eClub for Western New York, finished fourth at 145 after 74 on Sunday.

Tyler Birdd, of East Aurora CC, also shot 69 Sunday to rally for a tie for eighth after shooting a first-round 74 Saturday.

Claudia Mihai won the Senior division for golfers over 50 by shooting 75 Sunday to finish with a two-day total of 148 on his home course. Robert Rosen, of the Country Club of Buffalo, also had a second-round 75 and was five strokes back in second, and Tim Knott, of the Buffalo Golf Club, was third, nine strokes behind the winner after shooting 77 Sunday.

In the women’s division, Kristina Visniesky shot a second-round 75 to finish with a two-day total of 10-over 152 for a 10-stroke victory over runner-up Caroline Yarnell, of Crag Burn, who shot 79-83. Allison Gasuik, of Cloverbank, was third with 171 after a second-round 84.

Teagan Mauro, of Crag Burn, won the junior championship as he followed his first-round 70 with 69 on Sunday for a total of 1-under 139. Tyler Delisanti, of Transit Valley CC, shot even-par 70 in the second round and finished six strokes behind Mauro in second place.