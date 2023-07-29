Veterans of the Western New York golf community might say justice was served Saturday in the Buffalo District Golf Association’s 100th Individual Championship at Orchard Park Country Club.

Billy Hanes had checked off just about every victory box a top amateur golfer in Western New York could want before Saturday – except for the coveted BDGA crown, signifying Western New York’s champion golfer of the year.

But the 37-year-old Elma resident shot 2-under-par 70 on the final round to capture the title for the first time in his career by one stroke over James Blackwell of River Oaks.

Hanes, who plays out of East Aurora's Crag Burn Golf Club, is a three-time former Buffalo district player of the year. He was runner-up to Anthony Delisanti for the BDGA title in both 2020 and 2022. He was third at the BDGA final in 2015 and 2018 (when his brother, David Hanes, won) and fourth in 2016.

The former Richmond golfer won the New York State Mid-Amateur title (for 25-and-over golfers) last summer. He was second in the State Mid-Amateur to Jamie Miller in 2018. Hanes won state fourball titles in 2015 (with Miller) and 2018 and this year (with brother David). He’s a past winner of the Erie County Amateur and the Buffalo District Match Play event. Now Hanes gets his name on the Ganson Depew Trophy, along with area golfing legends like Ward Wettlaufer, John Konsek, Fred Silver, Tim Hume and many others.

Hanes finished 9-under par 207 for 54 holes. Blackwell shot 70 to finish at 208. Hamburg’s Alexander Schickling, the 2023 BDGA 18-and-under stroke play champ, shot the low round of 5-under 67 Saturday to finish third at 209.

The final round was tense at the turn. Hanes held a one-shot lead over Blackwell through 11 holes. But Blackwell bogeyed the par-4 12th to drop to 5-under. Then Hanes birdied the par-4 14th to extend his lead to three shots. Blackwell rallied, making birdie on 15, 16 and 17 to pull to 8-under.

Hanes was forced to win in style, under pressure, and he did, making birdie on the par-3 16th, then par on 17 and 18 to close out the victory.

Jaret Chipman and Ryan Dyck, both of Cherry Hill, tied for fourth at 5-under. Pendleton Creek’s Ryan Edholm, who shot 59 to win the Erie County Amateur on July 9, was sixth at 3-under, and Crag Burn’s David Hanes (-2) was seventh.

Annika Michel of Clarence and Ithaca College shot 84-86 to best a field of four golfers and win the women's division by a shot over Crag Burn's Caroline Yarnall.