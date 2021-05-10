Billy Gaffney tops U.S. Open qualifier in Victor

Billy Gaffney of Williamsville passed the first test toward gaining a berth in the U.S. Open Golf Championship when he captured medal honors on Monday in the USGA local qualifier at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor.
Gaffney shot a 2-under-par 70 to tie Gus Lascola of Durham, N.C., and won the medal on the first playoff hole. Gaffney was 5 under and leading before he bogeyed No. 17 and took a double-bogey 6 on the 18th, while Lascola, a junior on the Cornell golf team, came in with a birdie.
The field of 46 golfers was competing for three berths to make it to the final qualifying round to be held from May 24 to June 7, including one in Purchase in Westchester County.
Samuel King of Ponte Vedra, Fla., gained the third berth in the regional with 1-under 71 by winning on the first playoff hole over David Hanes of Elma. Hanes will be an alternate for the next round if one of the local qualifiers cannot play.
Hanes birdied the 517-yard 18th to stay one stroke ahead of local amateur Yarik Merkulov of Rochester, who also finished with a birdie, and jumped ahead of Christian Chapman, playing on his home course. Chapman parred the last hole.
Gaffney, 28, now a pro, played at Youngstown State. He was 3-under 33 on the front nine at the 7,083-yard Ravenwood layout. He had birdies on the par-4 No. 2, the par-5 No. 6 and par-3 No. 8. On the back nine, he made a birdie-4 at No. 12 and a 3 at No. 16 before he slipped on the last two holes.
Andrew Romano of Lancaster, a former Canisius College golfer, shot 76. Former Buffalo District champion Kevin Borowicz of Grand Island, who is now a pro, also was at 76. Ryan Hart of Clarence, who plays out of Naples, Fla., shot 77. Joe Mitchell, an amateur from Williamsville, came in at 82. Mike Samartino, a pro from Lewiston, shot 85.
Amateur Ben Reichert of Williamsville already has qualified for the 36-hole sectional qualifying round by shooting 67 and finishing second to gain one of the three spots in the local qualifier at Panama City, Fla., last week.
The 121st U.S. Open will be hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on June 17-20.