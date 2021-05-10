Billy Gaffney tops U.S. Open qualifier in Victor

Billy Gaffney of Williamsville passed the first test toward gaining a berth in the U.S. Open Golf Championship when he captured medal honors on Monday in the USGA local qualifier at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor.

Gaffney shot a 2-under-par 70 to tie Gus Lascola of Durham, N.C., and won the medal on the first playoff hole. Gaffney was 5 under and leading before he bogeyed No. 17 and took a double-bogey 6 on the 18th, while Lascola, a junior on the Cornell golf team, came in with a birdie.

The field of 46 golfers was competing for three berths to make it to the final qualifying round to be held from May 24 to June 7, including one in Purchase in Westchester County.

Samuel King of Ponte Vedra, Fla., gained the third berth in the regional with 1-under 71 by winning on the first playoff hole over David Hanes of Elma. Hanes will be an alternate for the next round if one of the local qualifiers cannot play.

Hanes birdied the 517-yard 18th to stay one stroke ahead of local amateur Yarik Merkulov of Rochester, who also finished with a birdie, and jumped ahead of Christian Chapman, playing on his home course. Chapman parred the last hole.