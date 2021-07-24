Ben Reichert conquers demons, makes WNY history with Porter Cup win

Ben Reichert conquered the golf-swing demons that have haunted him the past year and etched his name into Western New York golfing history Saturday.
Reichert, the 23-year-old from Williamsville, shot a 2-under par 68 to earn a two-shot victory in the 62nd annual Porter Cup Invitational. He became the first Western New Yorker to win the national amateur event in 56 years, since Greater Buffalo Sports Hall-of-Famer Ward Wettlaufer won in 1965.
“I can’t really put it into words,” a choked-up Reichert said after saving par on the final hole.
Although there was some crazy drama on the back nine -- as there usually is at Niagara Falls Country Club -- Reichert went wire-to-wire in winning with an 11-under score of 269.
It was the triumph of an uncluttered mind.
Reichert’s golfing talent has been obvious since he starred at Williamsville North High School and won the New York State Junior title in 2015.
But his college career was floundering at the University of Alabama-Birmingham until he hooked up with a nationally renowned, octogenarian instructor from Birmingham named Hank Johnson. Johnson got Reichert to resist being so bogged down in the technical elements of the swing. He narrowed Reichert’s focus.
The result in 2019 was Reichert won both the New York State Amateur and the Florida State Amateur.
Then the pandemic hit and Reichert gradually went back into an over-analytical funk.
“I think I got into a bad trap -- that a lot of players have fallen into at some point -– where I pretty much just spend eight hours on the range trying to figure it out myself,” Reichert said. “And the next thing I know, I have no clue where the ball is going. It scarred me as much mentally as physically. I’m still battling some demons.”
Reichert only cracked the lineup for UAB in six of 30 rounds this past season.
“I had a really tough year, a really, really tough year,” Reichert said. “I was really struggling with my game. It’s been a pretty dark last year, year and a half. It started right around when Covid started, and I’ve still been kind of getting over it mentally.”
Reichert was using his father, Brian, as his caddy this week.
“He played over at River Oaks and had a terrible day,” Brian Reichert said of a tune-up round earlier in the week. “That’s when he called me and said, ‘Be prepared, dad.’”
Meaning, be prepared for the worst.
“He came into this tournament not really expecting much and maybe that was the key,” Brian said. “He lowered his expectations. We have so much fun at this event every single year. They treat us so great here. For him to win here, as opposed to almost anywhere else, it’s just really great.”
When Reichert trusts his swing and lets his talent flow, it’s an impressive thing to watch. He has a pure, rhythmic swing, and his distance control with his irons was fantastic all week. He made only one bogey the last 39 holes and only three bogeys all week. He hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation Saturday.
He got two big breaks on the final two holes. Clinging to a one-shot lead on the tee of the par-4 17th hole, he lost his drive way right. It was going out of bounds by 30 yards but hit a big tree branch and bounced into the middle of the fairway.
Said Reichert: “As soon as I hit it I said, ‘You just lost the tournament.’ When I saw it kick out I couldn’t believe it.”
He tipped his cap to the tree as he walked up to his ball, then made par.
Canadian Garrett Rank, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 43 in the world, had put the pressure on Reichert by making birdies on 13, 14 and 15. But Rank, a full-time NHL referee, three-putted for bogey on the 18th to finish at 9-under.
That gave Reichert a two-shot lead when he came to the 190-yard, par-3 18th. A crowd of about 500 at the Lewiston course watched his tee shot fly 10 yards over the green, take one hop and hit a spectator in the leg. If it didn’t hit the fan, it was going out of bounds over the green. Reichert made a delicate chip from thick rough to 4 feet and saved par.
“I hit a club I thought couldn’t go long,” Reichert said of the 7-iron. “It must have caught a gust of wind or something and apparently it hit somebody and stayed in. . . . I owe somebody a drink there on 18. I got a couple good breaks there coming in, but I’ll take them.”
Herman Sekne, a 20-year-old Norwegian who attends Purdue, was within one shot of Reichert with five to play. But Sekne pulled a 4-iron off the tee of the par-4 15th out of bounds on the left. Then he flew his fourth shot from 170 in the rough way over the green into the water. He made 8.
Ethan Ng, a senior-to-be at Stanford, was one back with two to play. He pulled his drive left under a tree on the 17th. He took two practice swings, close to his ball, and knocked leaves off the tree on the backswings. That’s a clear-cut two-shot penalty for improving his lie, and he took a double-bogey.
Ng finished tied for third with Louisville’s Chris Francoeur at 8-under. Buffalo District champion Anthony Delisanti shot 68 Saturday and finished tied for 22nd at 1-over.