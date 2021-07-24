Ben Reichert conquers demons, makes WNY history with Porter Cup win

Then the pandemic hit and Reichert gradually went back into an over-analytical funk.

“I think I got into a bad trap -- that a lot of players have fallen into at some point -– where I pretty much just spend eight hours on the range trying to figure it out myself,” Reichert said. “And the next thing I know, I have no clue where the ball is going. It scarred me as much mentally as physically. I’m still battling some demons.”

Reichert only cracked the lineup for UAB in six of 30 rounds this past season.

“I had a really tough year, a really, really tough year,” Reichert said. “I was really struggling with my game. It’s been a pretty dark last year, year and a half. It started right around when Covid started, and I’ve still been kind of getting over it mentally.”

Reichert was using his father, Brian, as his caddy this week.

“He played over at River Oaks and had a terrible day,” Brian Reichert said of a tune-up round earlier in the week. “That’s when he called me and said, ‘Be prepared, dad.’”

Meaning, be prepared for the worst.