BDGA Champions Roll Call: All the winners, runners-up from 1921-2020

BUFFALO DISTRICT GOLF ASSOCIATION

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1921: Raymond J. McAuliffe (Buffalo GC) d. Parke Wright (CCB), 8&7, at Orchard Park.

(McAuliffe was a public-course player at Delaware Park and went on to become pro at Erie Downs, now Bridgewater.)

1922: W. Hamilton Gardner (CCB) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 6&5, at Wanakah.

1923: Henry Comstock (Wanakah) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 5&4, at Niagara Falls CC.

1924: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ray McAuliffe (Buffalo GC), 2 up, at Country Club of Buffalo.

1925: Henry Comstock (Wanakah) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 1-up, at Transit Valley.

1926: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 1-up 40 holes, at Orchard Park.

(Hyde was four down with five to go and won 14-15-17-18. Both shot 82 on second 18. Longest playoff in match-play history.)

1927: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 10&9, at Wanakah.

1928: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 7&5, at Cherry Hill.