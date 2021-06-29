BDGA champion Anthony Delisanti leads Junior Masters Golf qualifying round

Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, was second with 1-under 70. Erik Plenge of Peru moved into third place with birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to finish with 71. Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park was tied for fourth, five strokes back, with 1-over 72. Fischer had three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on his front nine before he settled down to play even par coming in.

Delisanti is bidding to become the first Junior Masters champion from Western New York since David Hanes won in 2016.

Tied with Fischer at 72 is Michael Weber of Burlington, Ont.

Rocco Randazzo of Lewiston was in a seventh-place tie at 73 with Luke Del Gobbo of Fonthill, Ont., who was the runner-up in 2019, the last time the Junior Masters was held. Also at 73 was Lucas Rizo-Patron of Rye Neck.

Jack Tebeau, a 14-year-old from Hamburg and St. Francis High, was tied for 12th with 75. Owen Rooney, who plays out of the host club, had a 76.

Western New York players tied at 78 were Ryan Edholm of Tonawanda, Jacob Dantonio and his brother Tyler of Lancaster and St. Joe's golfer Rob Cehulik of Pendleton.

Michael Davis of Allegany was at 79 along with Cole Jones of Lancaster and Kevin Zhao of Williamsville.

Trailing Reemsnyder among the girls was Luismarina Mesones of Lima, Peru, at 75 and Amelia Phung of Forest Hills at 76 and Ella Wong of Pepper Pike, Ohio, at 77. Lily Zhang, 12, of Williamsville, led the local girls contingent with 85.

