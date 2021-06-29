BDGA champion Anthony Delisanti leads Junior Masters Golf qualifying round

After making local golf history in 2020, Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn is looking to make more this summer.
The recent Niagara Wheatfield graduate shot 4-under-par 68 to take a three-stroke lead after the first day of qualifying for the 61st International Junior Masters Tournament at the East Aurora Country Club.
The leader in the inaugural girls division was Madison Reemsnyder of Canton, Ohio, who shot even-par 72.
A second 18-hole round of qualifying will be played for the field of 72 boys and eight girls to determine the brackets for match play that will begin on Thursday morning leading to Friday afternoon's championship matches.
Delisanti became the youngest winner in the history of the Buffalo District Golf Association's two men's adult championships last summer at age 17. He won both the BDGA medal and match-play championships.
Earlier this month he won the Section VI boys golf championship at Bartlett Country Club in Olean. Last fall he was the medalist in the Niagara Frontier League tournament for the fourth year in row.
Tuesday, Delisanti birdied three of the first seven holes – Nos. 1, 3 and 7 – on the front nine at EACC. He bogeyed No. 8 with a four and fell to 1-over on the back nine with bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15, before he closed his round with three straight birdies.
Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, was second with 1-under 70. Erik Plenge of Peru moved into third place with birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to finish with 71. Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park was tied for fourth, five strokes back, with 1-over 72. Fischer had three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on his front nine before he settled down to play even par coming in.
Delisanti is bidding to become the first Junior Masters champion from Western New York since David Hanes won in 2016.
Tied with Fischer at 72 is Michael Weber of Burlington, Ont.
Rocco Randazzo of Lewiston was in a seventh-place tie at 73 with Luke Del Gobbo of Fonthill, Ont., who was the runner-up in 2019, the last time the Junior Masters was held. Also at 73 was Lucas Rizo-Patron of Rye Neck.
Jack Tebeau, a 14-year-old from Hamburg and St. Francis High, was tied for 12th with 75. Owen Rooney, who plays out of the host club, had a 76.
Western New York players tied at 78 were Ryan Edholm of Tonawanda, Jacob Dantonio and his brother Tyler of Lancaster and St. Joe's golfer Rob Cehulik of Pendleton.
Michael Davis of Allegany was at 79 along with Cole Jones of Lancaster and Kevin Zhao of Williamsville.
Trailing Reemsnyder among the girls was Luismarina Mesones of Lima, Peru, at 75 and Amelia Phung of Forest Hills at 76 and Ella Wong of Pepper Pike, Ohio, at 77. Lily Zhang, 12, of Williamsville, led the local girls contingent with 85.