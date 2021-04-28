BDGA at 100: A look at some of the biggest moments in WNY golf championship

History and tradition are a big part of what makes golf championships special.
The Old Course at St. Andrew’s in Scotland has been a venue for the Open Championship since 1873. The Masters was created by Bobby Jones. Jack Nicklaus hit the most famous 1-iron ever in winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 1972.
On a smaller scale, the same is true for the Buffalo District Golf Association Individual Championship.
It has been won by the giants of Western New York golf. John Konsek. Ward Wettlaufer. Fred Silver. Mark Balen. Paul Hyde. Tim Hume. Almost every great player the Buffalo area has produced is on the list of BDGA champions.
The 100th anniversary of the event, begun in 1921, will be held July 15-17 at Glen Oak Golf Course in Amherst.
The history of the tournament is not lost on the winners.
Nick Amigone III’s victory in the 2001 BDGA was noteworthy because he became the second oldest winner ever at age 52 and he upset two prominent young stars at the time, defending champion Frank Garcia Jr. and future champion Kyle Hess.
“I said to my wife afterward, other than the birth of our three children, this is the most exciting thing that’s happened to me in my life,” Amigone said. “It was unexpected. I’m a middle-aged practicing lawyer playing against 20-year-olds who hit the ball 280, 290, 300. It was very, very special to me. It was a dream come true. You can’t be a casual weekend golfer and go shoot 72 or 73 at Crag Burn in a tournament, which is what I did. It just came together.”
Bob Rosen has won more than 500 games as a high school hockey coach at Williamsville North. He also has been one of the area’s top amateur golfers for many years. He won the BDGA crown in 1993.
“To be able to win it is basically a crowning achievement, and it was always a goal of mine,” Rosen said. “The people that have won it is basically a who’s who of Western New York golf. Ward and Konsek are maybe the top two. Fred Silver, John Gaffney, Tim Hume. There are a lot of people on the list who not only played well locally, but played well nationally. To this day, I still think about it.”
Hume spent time on the Canadian Tour after college, and has played in numerous U.S. Golf Association championships, including the 2018 Senior Open.
College-age players often view the BDGA championship as a stepping stone. Williamsville’s Billy Gaffney won at age 23 in 2016 and, like many winners the past two decades, has been trying to break through as a pro on the minitours.
“It gives you the confidence to branch out and go to regional and national tournaments and try to accomplish the same thing,” Gaffney said. “OK, I’m good enough in my area. Maybe I need to expand my horizons.”
Gaffney’s win stood out for another reason. His father, John, is a three-time BDGA champion, and the Gaffneys became the second father-son duo to claim the title.
“In my case, it meant more,” Billy said. “It was about trying to win the same events my dad has won and see how many titles the family could get. It was kind of cool. And obviously, I wanted to make him proud.”
Of the 10 greatest golfers born and raised through high school in Western New York, the only two who did not win the BDGA were E.J. Pfister and Tim Straub. They were among the top college recruits in the nation, Pfister going to Oklahoma State and Straub to Wake Forest. By that point, in the 1980s, the top collegiate golfers in the country spent their summers traveling to national amateur events, not hometown district tournaments.
This year’s BDGA event will be the 98th, because the tournament took three years off during World War II.
The 1960 final
There is no question which year ranks as the No. 1 tournament. It was the 1960 championship, which pitted the two greatest golfers Western New York ever produced, Konsek and Wettlaufer.
Konsek, 20, had just beaten Jack Nicklaus by two strokes seven weeks earlier for the Big 10 Championship, and it was the third straight Big 10 title for the Lancaster native. Konsek had won New York State Amateur titles in 1958 and ’59, closing out Wettlaufer in the ’59 final with a five-hole lead and four to play.
Wetlauffer, 23, also was one of the top amateurs in the nation. He had played on the winning U.S. team in the 1959 Walker Cup, a squad that included Nicklaus. Wettlaufer won the World Amateur in 1956, was runner-up at the NCAA championship in ’56, made the U.S. Amateur semifinals in 1958, played in the Masters in ’59 and was two-time defending Buffalo district champ.
The anticipation for the final was heightened when Konsek shot a course-record 61 in the qualifying round at Park Country Club. The title match was only the second head-to-head meeting between the two stars, and it drew a crowd of 3,000.
“I saw that match,” says Park Club member Roger Stevenson, now 89 and a former Park club champion. “Konsek was truly the best golfer we’ve ever had in this area. A lot of the best golfers in the district were there watching.
“At that time, they had hoses they’d wrap up like snakes at night around the course, and they’d take tractors around and sprinkle the course,” Stevenson said. “So the course was drier than it is today. Konsek was an excellent wedge player. On 12, the green was a lot smaller then. It was a little green. Konsek took a sand wedge and made it bite right at the cup. He could really make a wedge stop. He had complete control on the short game.”
The match was tied after 27 holes, but Konsek took three of the next four and won, 3 and 2. Konsek shot 5-under for 34 holes.
Both great golfers eschewed the PGA Tour, which was hardly lucrative in 1960. Wettlaufer pursued a successful career in business. Konsek pursued medicine, becoming an oncologist in Wisconsin.
“I remember Nicklaus saying he didn’t want any part of Konsek; he’s glad Konsek didn’t play pro golf,” said long-time East Aurora CC pro Ed Pfister, who was listening to the match on the radio that day in 1960.
Big milestones
Here are highlights from some of the other most memorable BDGA’s finals:
• Paul Hyde of the Country Club of Buffalo holds the record for most BDGA titles – six – won between 1924 and 1936.
Hyde stood 5-foot-10 and weighed 185 pounds. He was a religious man who never drank and never played on Sunday. His father founded the Mentholatum company, which still operates out of Orchard Park.
"I remember that he could putt lights out,” Wettlaufer told The News in 1998. "He had an old Schenectady putter with a wooden shaft and a mallet head. It was popular way back when because Walter Travis used it when he won the British Amateur in 1904. He was deadly on the green.”
Hyde’s last title, at age 48, may have been his finest. In beating Wanakah's Laddie Koehn, Hyde holed a 60-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 15th (the 33rd hole), forced a tie on the 18th with a 10-foot birdie and won on the first extra hole with a 10-foot birdie.
• It’s a close call, but Lackawanna’s Walter Andzel arguably was the best player in the decade after World War II. He caddied for Walter Hagen once as a youth, served in the Navy in the war and then worked at Bethlehem Steel. Andzel won the BDGA in 1946 and ’57. He played in the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 1953, missing the cut by a stroke, and played in the U.S. Amateur seven times. At the 1954 Amateur in Detroit, Andzel won three matches before losing to eventual champion Arnold Palmer in the round of 32.
“Walter was the best scrambler I ever saw,” late Buffalo golf historian Tom Cox said in an interview with The News in 1995. “He played a go-for-broke, no-layup style of golf like Arnold Palmer, and he had an exceptional short game.”
Andzel’s ’57 BDGA title at age 37 was remarkable. He beat 21-year-old Wettlaufer in the quarterfinal, 18-year-old Pfister in the semifinal and 17-year-old Konsek in the final.
• Ed Kaczor, who died in January at age 92, was a sentimental favorite for years because he was such a fine player and the title eluded him. He was runner-up to Wettlaufer in ’58 and to Murrell Schwartzott in ’62. Kaczor lost to Konsek in the final of the State Am in ’60. Kaczor played in the U.S. Open in ’58 and in the British Amateur in the ‘50s. He once beat Country Club of Buffalo legends Ham Gardner and Hyde on the same day en route to helping South Shore win the BDGA team title. Finally, on his 15th try, he claimed the BDGA title in 1965, winning by three strokes in the first year the event went to a stroke-play format.
“I just had to win this one,” the 5-foot-6 Kaczor said afterward.
“He could really hit it,” Pfister said. “He was a good athlete. He had all the shots, and he worked at it, too.”
• Brookfield’s John Gaffney, who won the State Amateur in 2000, scored the biggest comeback in stroke-play history by rallying from seven down with nine to play in 1988. It was a great display of ball-striking. There were steady, 20 mph winds at the area’s hardest course, Crag Burn, which caused 5 1/2-hour rounds on the final day. Gaffney shot 1-under 71, five strokes better than any other score, and the field average was 79. The great Silver shot 42 on the back nine and 80 for the round to cough up the lead.
• Silver stands second to Hyde with five BDGA titles. Silver’s record span of 23 years between his first and last title will be hard to beat. His last title came at age 50 in 1995. Like a lot of former hockey players, Silver had a compact, efficient swing and no weaknesses in his game, which is why it held up for so long.
"I don't know who Hyde is, and I don't know how many he's won," Silver said at the time. “But I'm just going to try to keep winning.”
“His mind was his greatest strength,” Gaffney said after Silver’s death in October 2019. “He didn’t possess the most beautiful swing, but he repeated it and he was a great thinker. He had no weaknesses at all in his game. And when you played with him, he rooted as hard for you as he did for himself.”
• Also very hard to beat will be Hume’s record of four straight titles, from 1996-99.
A Williamsville South product, Hume spent five years as a pro on the Canadian tour from 1985 to ’90, and he made enough money to survive. But he tired of the grind of life on golf’s minor-league circuits. He regained his amateur status in 1994 and proceeded to dominate WNY amateur golf the rest of the ‘90s. Hume went on to win the State Mid-Am twice. He moved to Florida in 2004 and now works as a teaching pro near Tampa. Like Silver, Hume had no weaknesses, and his wedge game – 60 yards and in -- was touring-pro caliber.
Hume thinks the fact the BDGA is on a rotation, visiting many of the top WNY clubs, has helped elevate it.
“I always took the Buffalo district as one of the premier events we have,” said Hume, 59.
Hume’s father worked for Wettlaufer, and Hume played a lot of rounds with the CCB legend.
“Ward, Konsek, those were nationally top-ranked amatuers,” Hume said. “Mark Balen, too. He was No. 1 at Ohio State. And don’t discount Freddie Silver. He had a great senior career. It means a lot to have my name amongst those four.”