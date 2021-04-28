BDGA at 100: A look at some of the biggest moments in WNY golf championship

“Walter was the best scrambler I ever saw,” late Buffalo golf historian Tom Cox said in an interview with The News in 1995. “He played a go-for-broke, no-layup style of golf like Arnold Palmer, and he had an exceptional short game.”

Andzel’s ’57 BDGA title at age 37 was remarkable. He beat 21-year-old Wettlaufer in the quarterfinal, 18-year-old Pfister in the semifinal and 17-year-old Konsek in the final.

• Ed Kaczor, who died in January at age 92, was a sentimental favorite for years because he was such a fine player and the title eluded him. He was runner-up to Wettlaufer in ’58 and to Murrell Schwartzott in ’62. Kaczor lost to Konsek in the final of the State Am in ’60. Kaczor played in the U.S. Open in ’58 and in the British Amateur in the ‘50s. He once beat Country Club of Buffalo legends Ham Gardner and Hyde on the same day en route to helping South Shore win the BDGA team title. Finally, on his 15th try, he claimed the BDGA title in 1965, winning by three strokes in the first year the event went to a stroke-play format.

“I just had to win this one,” the 5-foot-6 Kaczor said afterward.

“He could really hit it,” Pfister said. “He was a good athlete. He had all the shots, and he worked at it, too.”