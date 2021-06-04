Aura of calm carries Purdue's Kan Bunnabodee to Women's Porter Cup

You never would have known Kan Bunnabodee was in a tight battle Friday for her first significant golf victory in the United States.
It was as if she was singing a happy tune down the fairways of Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston. She never showed frustration. She never got out of rhythm. She never made a bogey in the last 17 holes.
Bunnabodee shot a final-round 3-under 69 and scored a three-stroke victory at the eighth Women’s Porter Cup. The 19-year-old from Thailand just finished her sophomore season at Purdue University.
“She’s pretty happy; anyone will tell you she’s the baby of the team for us,” said Purdue senior Inez Wanamarta, who doused Bunnabodee with a water bottle as she walked off the 18th green. “She’s not the youngest anymore. But she’s everybody’s little sister, always kind of cheering everybody on and making everybody smile.”
“She’s a player who just goes and enjoys it and doesn’t think that much on the course,” said Purdue teammate Sifat Sagoo, who tied for second.
There’s a lot to be said in golf for blocking out all thoughts of results.
“I came to this tournament without any expectations because I injured my thumb,” said Bunnabodee, who had a piece of tape on her right thumb due to an injury suffered last week. “I was like, yeah, I just want to come here and have fun and play with friends. I think that’s why I played on my A-game.”
Thailand has become a force in women’s golf. Patty Tavatanakit, 21, is the 10th ranked women’s pro in the world and won the first LPGA major of 2021 in April. Ariya Jutanugarn, 25, has two LPGA major titles and is ranked 19th in the world. Her sister, Moira, is 35th in the world.
“The sisters are huge motivation for many of the Thai golfers,” Bunnabodee said of the Jutanugarns. “We saw them playing on tour and winning majors. That’s like, ‘Oh if she can do it, why not me? So we want to practice and want to be like her.”
Last July Bunnabodee won a Thai LPGA event, which included 67 professionals, by shooting even par over three rounds.
Her three-round total was 4-under at Niagara Falls CC, which was playing 6,053 yards on Friday.
Crazy things can happen at the Porter Cup, which has seen many leads melt away in the final round.
On the eighth hole Friday, Coastal Carolina’s Nicole Abelar was just three off the lead when she hit her drive in the middle of the fairway. A dog raced out, grabbed the ball in its mouth and ran away. Abelar took a free drop but missed the green and made bogey.
Bunnabodee’s compact swing and pure ball striking prevented any collapse.
With seven holes to go, the top-ranked player in the field, Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault, was just one shot back. But on the 146-yard 12th, Thibault pushed a knock-down iron into a breeze well right of the green. Then she over-struck a tough flop attempt over the other side of the green and made bogey.
Bunnabodee made a birdie on the par-5 13th by hitting a 255-yard drive and a hybrid from 205 onto the green.
Her lead was two with three holes to play over Sagoo, a sophomore who was Bunnabodee’s equal as Purdue’s top player this season. But Sagoo three-putted the par-3 16th green.
Then Bunnabodee sealed the win by navigating the dastardly, par-5 17th. She hit a drive 251, then hit a hybrid from 209 to 25 feet.
The tournament might as well have been the Boilermaker Invitational. Five Purdue players finished 1, t-2, 11, t-17, t-17.
It was a good event for the Western New York contingent, too.
East Aurora’s Chelsea Dantonio shot a final round 69 and was among the four players who tied for second. It was the best-ever finish at the event for the 23-year-old Dantonio, who completed a fine career at Winthrop University in 2019. Dantonio, tutored by Allen Miller, was runner-up at the state amateur last summer.
Dantonio was the best player in the field over the final 45 holes. Only a four-over start on the first nine Wednesday did her in.
“I committed to every shot,” said Dantonio, who made six birdies Friday. “I stayed calm and focused, and I’m really proud I was able to prove that to myself.”
Dantonio plans to turn pro and play in the LPGA Tour Qualifying tournament in August in Palm Desert, Calif.
Williamsville’s Lily Zhang, a 12-year-old eighth grader at Nichols, tied for 20th at 9-over. Also tied for 20th was Medina’s Melanie Green, who just finished a strong freshman year at South Florida.