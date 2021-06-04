Aura of calm carries Purdue's Kan Bunnabodee to Women's Porter Cup

Thailand has become a force in women’s golf. Patty Tavatanakit, 21, is the 10th ranked women’s pro in the world and won the first LPGA major of 2021 in April. Ariya Jutanugarn, 25, has two LPGA major titles and is ranked 19th in the world. Her sister, Moira, is 35th in the world.

“The sisters are huge motivation for many of the Thai golfers,” Bunnabodee said of the Jutanugarns. “We saw them playing on tour and winning majors. That’s like, ‘Oh if she can do it, why not me? So we want to practice and want to be like her.”

Last July Bunnabodee won a Thai LPGA event, which included 67 professionals, by shooting even par over three rounds.

Her three-round total was 4-under at Niagara Falls CC, which was playing 6,053 yards on Friday.

Crazy things can happen at the Porter Cup, which has seen many leads melt away in the final round.

On the eighth hole Friday, Coastal Carolina’s Nicole Abelar was just three off the lead when she hit her drive in the middle of the fairway. A dog raced out, grabbed the ball in its mouth and ran away. Abelar took a free drop but missed the green and made bogey.

Bunnabodee’s compact swing and pure ball striking prevented any collapse.