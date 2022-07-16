Auburn's Carson Bacha handles pressure to win Porter Cup in playoff

LEWISTON – Carson Bacha hails from York, Pa., and goes to college at Auburn University, but his competitive mindset was right out of the Buffalo Bills’ playbook Saturday.

The 63rd Porter Cup turned into a four-way horse race over the last 14 holes at Niagara Falls Country Club. Bacha played a near mistake-free final round before taking the title in a one-hole playoff.

How did he manage the pressure?

“My coaches and I talk a lot about the process and trusting that process,” Bacha said, repeating the mantra Bills coach Sean McDermott loves so much. “My coach says love the process, and it’ll eventually love you back. It’s a lot of hard work put in, and it’s starting to pay off.”

Bacha shot a final-round 68 to finish 6-under par, tied with Garrett Engle, a sophomore-to-be at Tennessee Chattanooga.

On the playoff, the picturesque, 198-yard 18th, Bacha hit a 5-iron to 18 feet below the hole. Engle, who shot even-par on the final round, pulled his shot long and left. He didn’t realize it bounded off a mound and crossed the road behind the hole (where it eventually was found). He had to re-tee. Bacha two-putted for par and the victory.

Bacha, 20, is a budding collegiate star who was a top contender this week given his tie for seventh finish last year. He broke out as a sophomore this college season by posting four top-20 finishes, one top 10 and a tie for 20th at the NCAA Championships. He won the Dogwood Invitational, a top amateur event in Atlanta, in June.

Bacha, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, comes from an athletic family. His mother, Kerri, played tennis for North Carolina State and Penn State. His father, Kevin, played tennis for Campbell University. Mom and dad have given their son plenty of perspective on how to compete at a high level.

“He kept a good attitude,” said Kerri, who was on the bag caddying for her son this week. “Attitude is what our family stresses. It’s kind of my family motto. Attitude is a choice. We had this discussion over the last couple days because he wasn’t playing his A game. That gets frustrating when you know you can play better and you don’t. You have to stay positive. He has a lot of experience coming into this. So we just kind of stayed the course.”

Nobody stayed the course better during a tense round Saturday.

Bacha hit 15 greens in regulation and was bogey free the first 17 holes.

With three holes to play for the final group, it was a four-way tie at 6-under among Bacha, Engle, Oklahoma State’s Dillon Stewart and Southern California’s Jack Boulger.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Boulger, playing in the second-to-last group, hit his drive on the dangerous 460-yard 17th out of bounds to the right and bogeyed the hole.

Then the final threesome came to the 17th, where so many Porter Cups have turned.

Stewart, 5-6 and a powerful 170 pounds, was between clubs and caught a flier lie from the rough with a pitching wedge from 137 yards. It hit deep rough behind the green and he made bogey. Bacha hit his approach from 137 to 3 feet and made birdie to take the lead at 7-under.

“I have a stock number with my 9-iron that I can hit a knock down shot that files 136,” Bacha said. “So I just took that and maybe hit it a little bit harder because we were into the wind. It came off perfectly and was dead straight at the pin.”

On the par-3 18th, however, Bacha left himself a downhill, 5-footer above the hole for par. It went 7 feet past the hole. Uh-oh. A miss and he would hand Engle the title (and plenty of 3-putts on 18 have decided the Porter Cup).

“Pretty much the only way of stopping that first putt was making it,” Bacha said. “The comebacker was a great putt to make, especially after having a 5-6 footer to win. I was putting a lot of good strokes on my putts all day, so I was due for that one.”

Engle was stunned by his tee shot in the playoff.

“I guess it carried over the bunker and across the road,” he said.

Stewart, who shot 67, wowed spectators with his huge drives. He hit it 341 on No. 1, 352 on No. 3, 345 on No. 10 and 354 on No. 11.

“Obviously keeping it straight is very important, but it’s a big advantage,” Stewart said. “Especially on the par 5s, I was able to hit 7 and 8 irons in.”

The 18th was playing 205, at least, into the wind. Bacha’s 5-iron was pure, below the hole.

“There’s been so many really great names that have come through here,” Bacha said. “To put my name on the list of winners is really special and something I’m really proud of.”

Anthony Delisanti, three-time defending Buffalo District champion and sophomore at Valparaiso, shot a final-round 69 and tied for 15th. Buffalo native Ryan Hart of the University of Florida tied for 33rd. James Blackwell, director of the Erie County office of Equal Opportunity Employment, tied for 38th. NHL referee Garrett Rank shot 69 and tied for sixth at 2-under. It was his fourth top-six finish at the event.