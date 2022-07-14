Auburn rising junior Carson Bacha takes one-shot lead at Porter Cup after two rounds

Carson Bacha, a rising junior at Auburn University, carded an eagle on the No. 3 hole and had three birdies en route to a 4-under par 66 on Thursday to take the lead after the second round of the 63rd Porter Cup Invitational at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Bacha, who is at 136 for the tournament, holds a one-shot lead over NHL referee Garrett Rank, the top-ranked player in the field, and Shubham Jaglan, a rising sophomore at University of South Florida. Rank, who is from Waterloo, Ontario, fired a 67 for a two-day total of 137, and Jaglan had a 68.

Will Thomson (68) and Noah Kent (68) are tied for fourth at 138. Thomson is a rising senior at University of Texas and Kent is a Naples, Fla., High School junior who is committed to Iowa.

Eleven golfers are within four shots of the lead.

Bacha, who is from York, Pa., is coming off a solid collegiate season in which he competed at the NCAA Championships and he earned his first top-10 finish at the Nexus Collegiate. His low round during the college season was 68.

Bacha had a clean round going until the 16th hole, where he bogeyed. He parred the final two holes to finish with a 33 on the back nine.

Buffalo native James Blackwell, director of the Erie County office of Equal Employment Opportunity, shot 73 to fall into a five-way tie for 13th place. Blackwell was among five tied for the lead at 68 after the first round.

Joining Blackwell at 141 was Jared Edwards of Auckland, New Zealand, who matched Bacha for low round of the day with a 66.

Buffalo District champion Anthony Delisanti, a sophomore-to-be at Valparaiso, shot a 3-over 73 and dropped into a tie for 26th at 143.

Orchard Park’s Jamie Miller, former Buffalo District champ and the 2018 New York State Mid-Amateur champion, shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 39th at 144.

The 72-hole tournament is free and open to the public. The final round is Saturday.