LEWISTON — Juan Martín Loureiro entered the par-3 18th hole as the leader at 10-under par, just needing a par to win the Porter Cup.

Charlie Berridge, who was in the group ahead of Loureiro, had just lipped out on 18, pushing him back to 9-under in second place. But Loureiro’s tee shot hit the greenside bunker, which had just been stormed on before a 45-minute weather delay.

Loureiro not only got out of the bunker but into the hole. Shouts of “Muy bien” were heard from the crowd as the Argentina native holed the bunker shot to secure the 64th Porter Cup title at Niagara Falls Country Club and became the country’s first winner of the event.

In the women’s division, Canada’s Sarah Gallagher won the country’s second-consecutive title, finishing at 8-over.

“I am very happy for this achievement accompanied by a friend of mine,” Loureiro said in Spanish alongside his translator. “I feel really incredible and very happy.”

“Today I didn’t have my best day,” Gallagher said. “But it feels really good being able to come away with the win and grind through the rest of the round.”

Gallagher had just drained her par putt on the 18th green just before the storm caused the delay, which occurred right after Loureiro’s group — the last group — teed off on the 17th hole. Gallagher had struggled on the front nine, recording three bogeys and two double-bogeys.

Her five-stroke lead to begin the round, when she was 1-under, had dwindled to at one point a one-stroke lead. Right after the ninth hole, she knew her competitors were right behind her.

“I haven’t had that big of a lead probably since I was 13,” said Gallagher, who won by two strokes. “Your brain starts going a bit wild. After No. 9, I knew where they were right there. So I knew I just had to keep it close and not really make any mistakes, and I don’t really think I made any mistakes.”

Loureiro didn’t record any mistakes on the back-nine either, recording four birdies during a bogey-free round. He shot 5-under 65 Saturday to spearhead into the front. Though the leaderboard was crowded, including a four-way tie at one point, Loureiro said he tried to maintain his composure positively throughout the round en route to his first title in the United States since 2021.

Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti had trickled back into the mix. Starting the day at 5-under, he was the crowd’s favorite and finished in third at 8-under. He knew exactly what the situation was throughout the round, making sure he was aware of Loureiro’s and Berridge’s status in the standings.

“I try not to be, but I’m definitely a leaderboard watcher,” Delisanti said. “I knew exactly where I was at. It’s tough to kind of come up that short after a long week. But I mean, Juan played unbelievable.”

“That kind of described how well he played right there,” Delisanti added of Loureiro’s final bunker shot.

Unlike Delisanti, Gallagher isn’t a much as a leaderboard watcher but sensed her lead was trimming as result of the front nine. Having the other golfers right behind her was a form of motivation and momentum, she said.

Julia Towne, Amelie Phung and Ella Weber, a fellow Canadian, finished two strokes behind Gallagher at 10-over for a share of second place. Haley Yerxa and Mia Sessa finished tied for fifth at 11-over. The win for Gallagher means something more, coming one edition after her friend and fellow Canadian, Katie Cranston, picked up the 2022 title.

“I grew up playing with Katie, so having two Canadians win back-to-back — we’re the same age too — it feels great to bring it back home. Obviously, we’re right across the border. To have a Canadian win this event is always awesome.”

At the Porter Cup, Gallagher broke 70 twice for the first time in a couple years, she said, recording a 2-under 68 in the first and third rounds. She finished tied for 20th last year.

She hopes to carry the momentum into the Women’s Western Amateur and Canadian Women’s Amateur later this summer before heading back to Ball State University.

“It feels great to move up the leaderboard and get the win,” Gallagher said. “Obviously, field was a lot smaller this year, but still a great competition.”

Loureiro finished as the lone golfer with all four rounds below par, describing the course conditions as “incredible.” Delisanti agreed, though mentioning he had “one slip up” of a round, when he shot 3-over in the second round.

Delisanti also had some extra motivation throughout the tournament, wearing a blue ribbon on the side of his white Titleist hat. A good friend of his family had passed away a few weeks earlier. He still finished in the top three, a significant improvement from being tied for 15th last year.

“I had a good amount of good looks on the front line,” Delisanti said. “It just didn’t go in today. Sometimes you just got to keep your head down (and) keep playing.”

Delisanti was among the several golfers to receive recognition at the post-tournament ceremony, but one presentation stood out. Loureiro received his well-deserved share of the spotlight and addressed the crowd, keeping it short and sweet.

“Thank you so much. I’m very happy. See you next year.”