Anthony Delisanti wins first match in International Junior Masters; Edholm, Fischer fall

Medalist Anthony Delisanti lost the first two holes in his opener, but recovered for a 3 and 2 triumph over Matt Carpentier of Pittsford as match play began Thursday morning in the International Junior Masters at the East Aurora Country Club.

Delisanti, the 2020 Buffalo District adult champion, lost the first hole with a bogey and lost the second when Carpentier birdied. However, the recent Niagara Wheatfield High graduate was 1-up at the turn after winning the fourth hole with a birdie-3 and with par-4s on Nos. 8 and 9. Delisanti gained the margin he needed when Carpentier, who just completed his freshman year at Pittsford Mendon High, lost No. 13 and No. 14 with bogeys. Delisanti closed it out with a par-5 on No. 16.

Sweet Home graduate Ryan Edholm lost his match to No. 2 seed Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, 4 and 3. Zavala never trailed after he won the first two holes with a par-4 and par-3. He shot par 36 on the front nine and was 3-up after nine holes and 4-up after he birdied No. 11. Edholm won the 12th but lost the match when Zavala won the 15th.

Charlie Fischer, the third Western New Yorker in the championship flight, lost 1-up in 19 holes to 2019 IJM runner-up Luke Del Gobbo of Font Hill, Ont. It was a wild, back-and-forth match in which the opponents halved only five of the 18 holes as the score kept changing.