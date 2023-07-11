Sanborn native Anthony Delisanti shot rounds of 67-67 to finish 10-under par and earn medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y.

The performance earned the Valparaiso University star a spot in the U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

64th Porter Cup will feature combined field for first time in tournament's history Among notable participants are Williamsville’s Lily Zhang, who won the 93rd New York State Women’s Amateur title in June. Zhang, who just turned 15 years old, became the second-youngest player – then 14 – to win the event.

Delisanti is the three-time defending Buffalo District champion and two-time champion of the Missouri Valley Conference. He plays out of Lockport’s Willowbrook Golf Club and will compete in the Porter Cup starting Wednesday.

The first round of the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club begins at 7:30 a.m., with the women’s field teeing off first, followed by the men.

Delisanti is in a threesome that tees off at 11:50 a.m., and his playing partners for the first round are Auburn University’s Reed Lotter and Kent State’s Chris Vandette. Lotter made the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team in 2023. Vandette was the Mid-American Conference player of the year in 2022. Delisanti tied for 15th at the Porter Cup last summer.

Delisanti made seven birdies in each of his two rounds on the Colgate University course, where he won the 2021 New York State Boys Championship.

Rylan Shim of Fairfax, Va., also claimed a qualifying position to this year's national championship after finishing at 5-under par. Buffalo native Ryan Hart and Tonawanda’s Tyler Edholm each finished 4-over to tie for 15th in the field of 75. Hart, who plays at the University of Florida, also is in the Porter Cup field and tees off at 11:30 a.m.

Play at the Porter Cup Wednesday will continue through about 4:30 p.m. The tournament is free and open to the public.