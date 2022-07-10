Anthony Delisanti plans to carry momentum of BDGA win into Porter Cup

For Anthony Delisanti, golf is year-round. While some collegiate golfers take time off over the summer, the Niagara Wheatfield graduate likes to compete in tournaments around Western New York.

The Valparaiso University sophomore won his third consecutive Buffalo District Golf Association individual title June 25, becoming the first to win the tournament in three straight years since Tim Hume won four in a row from 1996 to '99. Paul Hyde is the only other player to win three in a row (1926-28). Delisanti is also the youngest winner in tournament history, taking the title as a 17-year-old in 2019.

After missing the cut Friday at the Monroe Invitational in Rochester, he will compete for a spot in the U.S. Amateur, by playing in a qualifier Monday in Webster.

Then, Delisanti will begin play Wednesday in the 63rd Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club, at his golf course where he plays and also has a summer job in the bag room.

"Coming back home, I've learned a lot of things I'm trying to put into practice," said Delisanti, who turned 19 in May. "Hopefully, I can use that knowledge to play better than I did last year."

Delisanti, from Sanborn, finished tied for 22nd last year, 12 shots behind winner Ben Reichert, from Williamsville.

“He has beaten out a lot of kids from a lot of what you call a major golf powerhouse,” Porter Cup media chairman Marty Shimmel said. “This year, I think he's a legitimate top-10 finisher.”

As a freshman at Valparaiso, Delisanti won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament by one stroke, shooting a 30 on the back nine to come from five strokes down, and was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year. He played in the NCAA Columbus Regional as an individual qualifier, finishing tied for 15th in the 75-player field with a 54-hole score of 214 on the par-71 course. He missed a spot in the NCAA national finals by four strokes. Delisanti called the NCAA Regional one of the most competitive tournaments he's played in.

Delisanti’s coach at Valparaiso, David Gring, tells his golfers to enjoy the summer to “rest and recharge,” while also finding new ways to get better, including competing in high-level tournaments.

Gring said it isn’t a bad thing for Delisanti to play so much, and the coach has enjoyed hearing about his player’s success throughout Western New York.

“It's obviously a great honor to win those types of tournaments," Gring said. "I know he's really looking forward to the Porter Cup this next week ... and really has a lot of quality tournaments ahead."

Delisanti’s inability to practice at NFCC because of his busy schedule hasn’t changed his mentality, but rather put him in a better position, he said.

Because he’s playing multiple tournaments in a short time, he’ll be able to make adjustments faster and continue to tweak his game heading into the Porter Cup.

“I don't think the rest and relaxation has entered his mindset yet,” Shimmel said. “You're always hearing stories about young kids [who] don't want to do this … It's not the case with him. He's a hard-charging, hardworking, dedicated young man.”

It also benefits Delisanti’s progress for the Beacons, because he’ll be better prepared for another rigorous college schedule. After having a successful first season, Gring is looking forward to pushing him even further his sophomore season.

“There's points doing our season where it's pretty intense," Gring said. "So that summer schedule really prepares the guys for that point in our season where things do get more busy."

Playing against the level of competition, Delisanti wants to focus on his patience on the course, but especially on the greens. NFCC is difficult to read, and Delisanti said he continues to improve his putting.

"That's the great thing about college, is that ... everyone has a different way of doing things," Delisanti said. "There are so many different ways of learning golf and it's just a great way to learn."

After struggling with his putting during his first semester, Delisanti watched his teammates and coaches and took some of their methods and applied it to his game throughout the winter and into the spring. He said the coaches emphasized finding a putting routine that works for him. Since then, he’s been confident and playing “just one shot at a time,” he said.

Delisanti often glances at the leaderboard throughout his tournaments. It doesn’t matter where he is in the field or what hole. He said it helps him get an idea of what his next move should be. It’s safe to say he’ll do the same during the Porter Cup.

“I like looking back at the leaderboard and seeing that, yeah I can compete against these guys," Delisanti said. "And if I can compete against (NCAA power) Oklahoma State, then I can compete against anybody."

63rd Porter Cup

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Niagara Falls Country Club

Field: 82 golfers collegiate and mid-amateur golfers from 11 countries, the most countries to be represented in a single year.

Local names to know: Patrick Nealon (Orchard Park), Jamie Miller (Silver Creek), James Blackwell (St. Joe’s graduate), Tyler Birdd (Iroquois graduate), Kris Boyes (Kenmore West and St. Bonaventure graduate), Anthony Delisanti (Niagara Wheatfield graduate).