Anthony Delisanti, other locals take on international field at 63rd Porter Cup

Niagara Falls Country Club will host the 63rd Porter Cup tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Porter Cup is one of the top amateur competitions in the country, hosting collegiate-level athletes from around the world. This year is expected to be one of the most diverse fields in the tournament’s history, with 11 countries represented.

“This is going to be an interesting and diverse field,” Porter Cup Media Chairman Marty Shimmel said. "All in all, we’re looking forward to everything this year.”

The 72-par tournament begins Tuesday morning, and plays one round each day leading to the finals on Friday. The field is set for stroke play, where each competitor’s score is based on their entire 18-hole play.

This year’s field hosts six players from Australia, eight players from Canada, two players from Argentina, and others from the U.S. and around the world.

“We have 86 players … [and] 11 countries represented,” Shimmel said. “I believe that's the most we've ever had. In the last couple of years, we had nine.”

Among the returning players is Valparaiso University’s Anthony Delisanti, who tied for 22nd in last year’s competition. The three-time Buffalo District Golf Association Individual champion will make his second appearance at the Porter Cup, and could place in the top 10 this year. He also is playing at his home course.

“We just can't say enough good things about [Delisanti],” Shimmel said. “He's a great guy, great young man and a really, really good golfer. … He's really put [Valparaiso] on the map.”

Another local player in the tournament is Patrick Nealon of Crag Burn Golf Club, who finished sixth in the Buffalo District Golf Association Individual Championship and won the BDGA Mid-Amateur last season.

Competing against Delisanti is International Junior Masters winner Force Kosalutta from Thailand, and 12-year-old Xavier “Xeve” Perez from Evans, Georgia. Kosalutta received an invitation to play from the Porter Cup following his win at the IJM. Perez will be one of the youngest athletes to ever compete in the tournament, and recently signed a name, image and likeness deal with Cobra Puma Golf.

Garrett Rank from Ontario, Canada, is the favorite for this year’s tournament. Rank was the first Canadian golfer to win the Western Open in 2019, and was the runner-up in last year’s Porter Cup.

“That kind of shot him up, it shot up the ranks for amateur golf,” Shimmel said on Rank’s Western Open win. “He's focusing a little more than ever on golf.”

Jamie Miller of Crag Burn Golf Club will compete in the tournament. He finished tied for 17th in the Coleman Invitational in April and was 62nd in last year's Porter Cup. Tyler Birdd from East Aurora Country Club also will compete, coming to NFCC after taking second at the Northeastern-10 Team Championship with Le Moyne College. Birdd tied for eighth in the Erie County Amateur last weekend.

The Women’s Porter Cup, which took place June 8-10, went into four playoff rounds to decide Katie Cranston as the winner. The Senior Porter Cup will begin Sept. 7-9.

"We're pleased considering the amateur golf world today," Shimmel said. "The hope is, you get these younger kids for two, three years."