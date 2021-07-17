Anthony Delisanti becomes 13th back-to-back Buffalo golf champion

Delisanti joins a list of back-to-back winners that includes Greater Buffalo Hall of Famers Ward Wettlaufer and Fred Silver, along with Gary Battistoni, John Gaffney and Tim Hume. There have been four other back-to-back champions since 2000: Dave Patronik (2004-05), Jamie Miller (07-08), Jake Katz (10-11) and Raman Luthra (12-13).

“I’m super honored,” Delisanti said. “There’s a lot of big names on that trophy. It’s an honor to win it, and I have a lot of people to thank for that.”

Delisanti will start his college career at Division I Valparaiso in Indiana in a month. By virtue of his BDGA win last summer, he has a spot in the Porter Cup Invitational, which features top collegians from across the country, at Niagara Falls Country Club. It starts Wednesday.

Delisanti won’t just be happy to be there. Last week, he placed sixth at the Monroe Invitational in Rochester, an event that also includes players from major colleges. Over the first two rounds at Glen Oak, Delisanti made 13 birdies.

Asked about his ball-striking, Delisanti said, “I hit 17 out of 18 greens yesterday and 14 or 15 in the first round. Out at Glen Oak that’s kind of what you have to do. Just put it in play off the tee and then hit the middle of the greens. The greens were in great shape, the fastest I’ve ever seen them.”