Anthony Delisanti adds New York State Golf Association Boys Junior title to collection

District, section, county and now state. Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn added to his collection of golf championships Wednesday by winning the New York State Golf Association Boys Junior title at Colgate University's Seven Oaks Course in Hamilton.

Performing like a true champion, the 18-year-old Niagara Wheatfield graduate shook off the 4-over-par he shot on the front nine to fire three birdies for a 3-under 33 on the back nine to take the championship with a 36-hole total of 144. His rounds were 1-under 71 on Tuesday and 1-over 73 on Wednesday.

Delisanti was in a three-way tie with Nick Lyons of Loudonville and Shawn Colella of Marcellus after the first round. Lyons and Colella were not around at the end. Colella shot 77 on Wednesday to finish in a tie for third place at 152. Lyons soared to an 81 and tied for 10th at 152.

Before he settled himself, Delisanti had a double-bogey 7 at No. 5 and bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8 on his front nine. Then he had a three on No. 10 and a four at No. 12 for birdies and closed with a birdie-4 on No. 18 to win his first state championship in style.