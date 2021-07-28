Anthony Delisanti adds New York State Golf Association Boys Junior title to collection

District, section, county and now state. Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn added to his collection of golf championships Wednesday by winning the New York State Golf Association Boys Junior title at Colgate University's Seven Oaks Course in Hamilton.
Performing like a true champion, the 18-year-old Niagara Wheatfield graduate shook off the 4-over-par he shot on the front nine to fire three birdies for a 3-under 33 on the back nine to take the championship with a 36-hole total of 144. His rounds were 1-under 71 on Tuesday and 1-over 73 on Wednesday.
Anthony Delisanti became the 13th player Saturday to claim back-to-back titles at the Buffalo District Golf Association’s Individual Championship.
Delisanti was in a three-way tie with Nick Lyons of Loudonville and Shawn Colella of Marcellus after the first round. Lyons and Colella were not around at the end. Colella shot 77 on Wednesday to finish in a tie for third place at 152. Lyons soared to an 81 and tied for 10th at 152.
Before he settled himself, Delisanti had a double-bogey 7 at No. 5 and bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8 on his front nine. Then he had a three on No. 10 and a four at No. 12 for birdies and closed with a birdie-4 on No. 18 to win his first state championship in style.
In 2020, Delisanti won both the BDGA Junior stroke and match play titles, then won the overall men's Buffalo District titles in both. Last week, he became the 13th player in the history of the Buffalo District tournament to win two championships in a row when he triumphed at Glen Oak. That title was won when the final round was canceled because of unplayable conditions. That could not taint his accomplishment.
Many of Western New York's best junior and sub-junior golfers are entered in the NYSGA Junior Boys and Girls tournaments starting Tuesday morning.
He also won the Section VI boys championship at Bartlett in Olean in June and then the Erie County Championship at Grover Cleveland earlier this month.
Delisanti finished three strokes better than runner-up Philip Minnehan of McQuaid Jesuit High in Rochester. Minnehan finished at 72-75-147.
Among those tied with Lyons for third place was Ryan Edholm, a recent Sweet Home graduate, with 74-74-148.
In the 10th-place tie with Colella was former state boys 14U champion Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park at 78-74-152. Owen Rooney from Canisius High was at 152 with 76-76.
Tied for 26th was Kevin Zhao of Williamsville East (81-75-157).
Tyler Delisanti, Anthony's cousin, tied for 33rd at 81-79-160, along with Rocco Randazzo of Lewiston-Porter 82-78-160.
Brothers Tyler (81-82-163) and Jacob Dantonio (76-87-163) of Lancaster were tied for 40th. Canisius High golfer Alex Bakshi tied for 61st at 86-84-170.
The Boys 14U and Girls Junior championships were still in progress.
