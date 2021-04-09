Gocella, strong defense the key for Orchard Park football

There’s no doubt Iowa-bound Jack Sharp could sling the ball during his scholastic career. He goes down as one of the best quarterbacks to come out of the Orchard Park High School program.
Ben Gocella looked up to him as a young signal caller, honing his skills so that much like Sharp he’d be ready to lead the Quakers’ offense during his time with the team.
Gocella, a sophomore, still has a lot to work on, but he also did his best Sharp impression during the middle quarters of Friday night’s Class AA contest between OP and Clarence. Gocella made some tough throws look easy before a friends and family gathering of at least 300 at Quaker Field during Orchard Park’s 21-0 triumph.
After a slow start, the 6-foot-3 Gocella completed 14-of-27 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD just before halftime. Those plays combined with another hard-hitting, tough-to-score-on performance by a veteran defensive unit featuring seven seniors enabled the Quakers to improve to 2-0 during this pandemic-shortened five-week regular season.
“It’s feels good,” Gocella said. “Definitely high expectations after a great quarterback Jack Sharp just graduated. I really looked up to him. It feels good being 2-0.”
OP did it against a hard-hitting Clarence defense that also had hopes of remaining unbeaten but ultimately made just enough mistakes at key times to let the Quakers take control.
OP broke the scoreless knot by scoring twice in the final 1:49 of the second quarter. The first strike was a 10-yard pass to classmate Dylan Evans on a third-and-goal play. The second score came with 7.5 seconds left and was set up when Gocella and Evans hooked up on a 40-yard completion down the right sideline, a nice down-field throw into a small window, to give the Quakers first-and-goal from the Clarence 6. Gocella scored on a 1-yard keeper to send OP into halftime up 14-0.
After forcing a Clarence three and out to open the third quarter, Orchard Park extended the lead to 21-0 as Gocella connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Dempsey. Another nice throw where only Dempsey could catch it.
“Ben is a talented quarterback and he did a nice job last week making some good throws and some good decisions,” Quakers coach Craig Dana said. “This week, his first Friday night home game against a really good Clarence team that was sending some pressure … he did a real good job sticking with it. He’s real smart. He’s calm and cool which is a good quality to have in a quarterback. He’s a sophomore, he’s learning but he’s a competitor.”
From that point, it was just a matter of whether OP’s defense could pitch another shutout. The unit yielded minus-18 yards in last week’s win over Hutch-Tech and no points as the Engineers notched a safety for their lone points in that game. On Friday night, no points and under 100 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors who’ve worked their butt off,” said junior linebacker Kross Rapini, who led the winners with 11.5 tackles. “We respect each other and just want to win games. We want to have fun.”
So does Gocella, who has a potential favorite receiver in Evans, who caught four passes for 83 yards.
“We’ve been best friends since fifth grade,” Gocella said. “It’s good to see a good connection between us because it’s going to be for three more years.”
Orchard Park returns to action at home Friday against Niagara Falls. Clarence (1-1) hosts unbeaten Frontier (2-0) on Friday.
Remember the top four teams in Class AA make the Section VI Tournament. Lancaster also is off to a 2-0 start after Friday night’s win over Niagara Falls, while Bennett improved to 1-1 by beating winless Williamsville North.