Gocella, strong defense the key for Orchard Park football

OP broke the scoreless knot by scoring twice in the final 1:49 of the second quarter. The first strike was a 10-yard pass to classmate Dylan Evans on a third-and-goal play. The second score came with 7.5 seconds left and was set up when Gocella and Evans hooked up on a 40-yard completion down the right sideline, a nice down-field throw into a small window, to give the Quakers first-and-goal from the Clarence 6. Gocella scored on a 1-yard keeper to send OP into halftime up 14-0.

After forcing a Clarence three and out to open the third quarter, Orchard Park extended the lead to 21-0 as Gocella connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Dempsey. Another nice throw where only Dempsey could catch it.

“Ben is a talented quarterback and he did a nice job last week making some good throws and some good decisions,” Quakers coach Craig Dana said. “This week, his first Friday night home game against a really good Clarence team that was sending some pressure … he did a real good job sticking with it. He’s real smart. He’s calm and cool which is a good quality to have in a quarterback. He’s a sophomore, he’s learning but he’s a competitor.”