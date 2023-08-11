The seemingly ageless Matt Vinc has agreed to a two-year deal to remain the Buffalo Bandits' goaltender, the team announced Friday.

Vinc, who turned 41 in June, will play his 18th professional season and fourth with the Bandits since signing as a free agent before the 2018-19 season.

He has win the league's Goaltender of the Year award a record eight times in 13 seasons and leads all NLL goalies in career wins (147), saves (9,788) and minutes played (14,739). He also holds NLL goaltending playoff records in wins (30), saves (1,626) and minutes played (2,512). He became the first goaltender in NLL history to play 14,000 career minutes on Jan. 20 at Rochester.

Last season, he led the league in wins (14) and saves (742) and was one of three goalies to surpass the 1,000 minutes played (1,047) during the season.

With his 48th career win April 22 against Toronto, Vinc became the winningest goaltender in Bandits franchise history.

After finishing the regular season with a 14-4 record and a 10.42 goals-against average, Vinc posted a 5-1 record with an 8.82 goals-against average during the Bandits' 2023 championship run. Vinc won three Champions Cups with the Rochester Knighthawks.

Vinc has spent time with the San Jose Stealth, New York/Orlando Titans and the Rochester Knighthawks before returning to Buffalo to sign with the Bandits.

Vinc played four years at Canisius College and a long-stick defenseman and was named the school's male athlete of the year in 2006.

A St. Catharines, Ont., native, he remained in his hometown professionally as a teacher and coach at Denis Morris Catholic High School.