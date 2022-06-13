Game time changes for Bandits-Mammoth decisive Game 3 in NLL finals

The decisive Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League finals between the Buffalo Bandits and Colorado Mammoth has been moved to an 8 p.m. start at KeyBank Center.
The game will be broadcast on TSN, ESPNU and ESPN+.
The original start time had been 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased for the earlier start time can still be used. For ticket questions, call 716-855-1410 or Account.Services@sabres.com.
The Bandits won Game 1 in Buffalo, 15-14, and lost Game 2 in Denver, 11-8.
The Bandits are trying to win their first championship since 2008.