Game time changes for Bandits-Mammoth decisive Game 3 in NLL finals

  • Updated
Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse

Colorado Mammoth forward Connor Robinson, front right, has his shot stopped by Buffalo Bandits goalie Matt Vinc after driving past defenseman Steve Priolo during the first half of Game 2.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The decisive Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League finals between the Buffalo Bandits and Colorado Mammoth has been moved to an 8 p.m. start at KeyBank Center. 

The game will be broadcast on TSN, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The original start time had been 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased for the earlier start time can still be used. For ticket questions, call 716-855-1410 or Account.Services@sabres.com

The Bandits won Game 1 in Buffalo, 15-14, and lost Game 2 in Denver, 11-8. 

The Bandits are trying to win their first championship since 2008. 

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

