Game preview: St. Bonaventure, LSU face off in NCAA Tournament's first round

No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
Tipoff: 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
TV: TNT
Latest line: LSU by 1 1/2
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team isn’t the only WNY connection to this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
What’s at stake? While LSU (18-9) and St. Bonaventure (16-4) meet for the first time, this isn’t the first meeting between Bona coach Mark Schmidt and LSU coach Will Wade. Schmidt leads the Bonnies into their third NCAA Tournament in his 14-year tenure; the Bonnies also made the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2018, when they beat UCLA in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
Wade was VCU’s head coach from 2015-17, and led the Rams to two Atlantic 10 championship games and two NCAA Tournaments. His Atlantic 10 resume has a pair of wins against the Bonnies, including one of the more notable games in recent history, an 83-77 overtime win Feb. 4, 2017, at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
Bona’s Matt Mobley hit what appeared to be the game-winning shot, with 0.5 seconds left, and Bona fans rushed the court to celebrate. The Bonnies, however, were assessed an administrative technical foul for the court storming, and VCU’s JeQuan Lewis’ free throw sent the game to overtime.
This time, though, the stakes are higher between the No. 9 Bonnies and the No. 8 Tigers. The winner advances to the second round Monday, against the winner of No. 1 Michigan-No. 16 Texas Southern. The loser heads home.
The ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-4) face No. 8 LSU (18-9) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
The Tigers: LSU was seconds from winning the SEC championship Sunday in Nashville, but Aundre Hyatt’s putback off Trendon Watford’s 3-point attempt rolled out as time expired in an 80-79 loss to Alabama.
LSU entered the tournament eighth in the nation in scoring (82.1 points per game), and guard Cameron Thomas is fourth in the nation and leads the SEC in scoring (22.6 points per game). Thomas is one of four players to average double figures, along with Watford, (16.7 points), Javonte Smart (15.9) and Darius Days (11.7). Days and Watford have combined to average 15.3 rebounds per game, but will have to match up against Bona’s inside presence in Osun Osunniyi.
The Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament shooting 35% (220 for 628) on 3-pointers – Smart shoots 42.1 percent (67 for 159).
“They space you out,” Schmidt said. “They're really talented. If the game's in the 80s, we're probably not going to win. We've got to somehow control the tempo and keep those guys out of the paint and don't foul them.”
LSU coach Will Wade isn’t about to dismiss the monolith in the middle for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team. Not when Osun Osunniyi could alter the inside play of his team.
The Bonnies: Bona is a guard-heavy team that’s boosted by the inside presence of Osunniyi and the inside-outside play of Jalen Adaway, but has forged its identity on defense. Osunniyi has been a force inside. The Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year is tied for eighth in the nation in blocked shots per game (2.85). He has 57 blocks in 20 games this season, and he averages 9.5 rebounds, 10.5 points and 2.35 assists. Adaway has become an X-factor of sorts; he averages 12.3 points per game, is tied with Dominick Welch for second on the team in rebounds (6.1) and has the ability to come up with timely plays.
From the perimeter, Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton and Welch steer an offense that averages about 19 seconds a possession, according to KenPom.com, which is one of the lowest and longest in the nation.
Bona is fifth in Division I in scoring defense (60.4 points per game), and has allowed opponents to shoot 30.6% (146-477) on 3-pointers.
“They’re just very deliberate,” Wade said. “(Schmidt) is an excellent, excellent, excellent basketball coach on the offensive and defensive end. In his offense, he stirs you up, stirs you up, stirs you up to about 10-12 seconds, to get to what he wants to get to. It’s really, really good offense, but for us, we’ve got to defensive rebound the ball. If you guard them for 24-26 seconds, you’ve got to get that so you can go.
“If we’re not careful and not disciplined, we could play defense for 32 minutes and play offense for eight minutes.”
Outlook: The Bonnies will wield one of the nation’s top defenses and arguably the Atlantic 10’s best inside player in Osunniyi, but Bona also needs to establish a presence on offense. As Schmidt has said often this season, the offense can be fickle, but the defense always sets the standard. Bona also needs to exploit an LSU team that, while high-scoring, can be suspect defensively.
Prediction: LSU 73, St. Bonaventure 71.