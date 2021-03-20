Game preview: St. Bonaventure, LSU face off in NCAA Tournament's first round

This time, though, the stakes are higher between the No. 9 Bonnies and the No. 8 Tigers. The winner advances to the second round Monday, against the winner of No. 1 Michigan-No. 16 Texas Southern. The loser heads home.

The Tigers: LSU was seconds from winning the SEC championship Sunday in Nashville, but Aundre Hyatt’s putback off Trendon Watford’s 3-point attempt rolled out as time expired in an 80-79 loss to Alabama.

LSU entered the tournament eighth in the nation in scoring (82.1 points per game), and guard Cameron Thomas is fourth in the nation and leads the SEC in scoring (22.6 points per game). Thomas is one of four players to average double figures, along with Watford, (16.7 points), Javonte Smart (15.9) and Darius Days (11.7). Days and Watford have combined to average 15.3 rebounds per game, but will have to match up against Bona’s inside presence in Osun Osunniyi.

The Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament shooting 35% (220 for 628) on 3-pointers – Smart shoots 42.1 percent (67 for 159).

“They space you out,” Schmidt said. “They're really talented. If the game's in the 80s, we're probably not going to win. We've got to somehow control the tempo and keep those guys out of the paint and don't foul them.”

