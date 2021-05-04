 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game On: T-NT set for Friday night at Tonawanda
0 comments

Game On: T-NT set for Friday night at Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month
Prep Talk logo

The T-NT rivalry will take place in football this season.

With neither Tonawanda nor North Tonawanda making the Section VI playoffs, which begin this week, one of Western New York’s longest-rivalry games will take at 6 p.m. Friday at Clint. H. Small Stadium at Tonawanda High School, according to a tweet from the Tonawanda Football account.

https://twitter.com/ths_warriors/status/1389415189972455427?s=20

Although only four teams in each bracket made the playoffs, all of the area’s teams have been encouraged to play as close to the season’s maximum allowable amount as outlined in the Section VI football handbook.

The game marks the 110th meeting between the schools, with Tonawanda entering this year’s clash coming off a rare win in the series. NT, the bigger of the two schools in terms of enrollment, leads the all-time series, 68-32-9.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News