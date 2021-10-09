Game of the Day: Williamsville South boys blank Williamsville East

Maxwell Voyer didn’t need overtime this time.
The Williamsville South senior forward broke a scoreless tie in the 50th minute to start the Billies on their way to 2-0 boys soccer victory at Williamsville East on Saturday morning.
Senior midfielder Billy Freeburg assisted on the goal then added an assist on a second South goal by senior forward Billy Venti in the 65th minute of the win that allowed the Billies’ to claim at least a tie for the ECIC II championship.
“We started a little slow in the first 20 minutes, but finished the first half well,” South coach Trevor Lawler said. “We played really well in the second half and were able to control the game.”
South (12-1, 10-1 ECIC II) will clinch the division title outright with a win or tie on Tuesday in its league finale at home against Iroquois. If the Billies should lose, they would be tied at the top of the division with the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Sweet Home (13-2, 9-2) and Williamsville East (12-2, 9-2) at East, assuming its not a tie. Sweet Home handed South its only loss, 4-3, as the teams split their two games. Saturday’s win gave South a sweep of its two games against South.
It was Voyer’s second goal of the match, in overtime (the 88th minute), that gave South its 4-3 win over East the first time they met on Sept. 18. That ended a 22-game East undefeated streak. It also was the first game following South’s shocking loss to Sweet Home when the Panthers came back from a 3-0 deficit to win on an own-goal with 45 seconds to play in regulation.
“Max Voyer has been the best forward in Western New York this year in my opinion,” South coach Trevor Lawler said. “He’s smart, tenacious and a great leader. He can score all different types of goals.”
Voyer’s goals this season came on top of the eight goals and nine assists he put up in 2020 when he was a second team all ECIC II selection. The Billies won the 2020 Section VI Class A-2 championship while Williamsville East shared the sectional Class A-1 title with Grand Island after the teams played a tie in the playoff final.
Venti’s goal was his 16th of the season along with five assists. Freeburg’s two assists gave him 16, tying Voyer for the team lead. Freeburg also has 10 goals.
“Billy Freeburg has 16 assists ... while playing the majority of the season as a defensive midfielder,” Lawler said. “He’s one of the best center midfielders I’ve ever coached or seen in WNY high school soccer.”
To win Saturday, South had to get the ball past Williamsville East’s All-Western New York goalkeeper Jack Root. He and the graduated Jack Petrie were All-WNY first team selections at the position in 2020. Junior Nate Allen posted the shutout for South.
Besides their remaining division games, South and East have nonleague games to play next Friday before the sectional playoffs. South will play at Lancaster while East will be home to West Seneca West.