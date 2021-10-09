Game of the Day: Williamsville South boys blank Williamsville East

Maxwell Voyer didn’t need overtime this time.

The Williamsville South senior forward broke a scoreless tie in the 50th minute to start the Billies on their way to 2-0 boys soccer victory at Williamsville East on Saturday morning.

Senior midfielder Billy Freeburg assisted on the goal then added an assist on a second South goal by senior forward Billy Venti in the 65th minute of the win that allowed the Billies’ to claim at least a tie for the ECIC II championship.

“We started a little slow in the first 20 minutes, but finished the first half well,” South coach Trevor Lawler said. “We played really well in the second half and were able to control the game.”

South (12-1, 10-1 ECIC II) will clinch the division title outright with a win or tie on Tuesday in its league finale at home against Iroquois. If the Billies should lose, they would be tied at the top of the division with the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Sweet Home (13-2, 9-2) and Williamsville East (12-2, 9-2) at East, assuming its not a tie. Sweet Home handed South its only loss, 4-3, as the teams split their two games. Saturday’s win gave South a sweep of its two games against South.