Game of the Day: Sweet Home girls volleyball sweeps Grand Island

Led by junior outside hitter Lauren Hubert, Sweet Home’s girls volleyball team remained undefeated Wednesday night with an impressive three-set sweep of Grand Island on the winning Panthers’ home court.
It was a nonleague match between two Final Four teams from last spring’s Section VI Class A tournament. Each side lost to eventual champion Niagara Wheatfield, Sweet Home in the semifinals and GI in the final. Those three teams look like good bets to go deep in the Class A sectionals next month.
Coach Breean Martin’s Sweet Home team triumphed with set scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-18 over the Vikings, who stand in second place in the Niagara Frontier League behind undefeated Niagara Wheatfield.
Sweet Home leads ECIC II with an 8-0 mark in the division and was ranked No. 2 behind Frontier in this week’s WNY large schools poll. The Panthers are 10-0 overall. It was the third loss for Grand Island, which had fallen to Sacred Heart in five sets in a nonleaguer and to Niagara Wheatfield in NFL play before Wednesday’s loss. Grand Island was sixth in the large schools poll this week.
In tournament play, Sweet Home won the Orchard Park event for the first time, defeating Our Lady of Mercy from Rochester in the final and lost to Frontier in two close sets (26-24 and 25-23) in the Panthers’ home tournament.
Hubert, a first team All-WNY selection in her fifth season on the Sweet Home varsity, had 18 kills, 10 digs and eight assists in leading Wednesday’s victory. She has posted as many as 27 kills in a match for the Panthers this season. She’s usually in double figures on the attack and forms a devastating combo at the net with right-side hitter Erika Edholm, a senior who was a first team All-ECIC II selection last season. Edholm had five kills, 13 digs and 3 aces against Grand Island.
“The team played very well as a unit tonight,” Martin said. “Lauren is such a great leader. We are not really a one-player team, but she has been part of our team since seventh grade. She’s still a junior and it’s early in the recruiting process but Ivy schools have looked at her and naturally the local schools, too. She is the epitome of the student-athlete, very academic and athletic. She also plays basketball for Sweet Home and national level club volleyball.”
Cassidy Paper had 15 assists while Avery Gaume came up with 20 digs and 3 aces for the winners. Madison Hanaka had 6 kills, 6 digs and 3 aces while Sam Fix had 5 kills and 2 blocks and Erin Clemens-Regan 3 kills and 4 blocks.
Senior Tereska Sorel, a force at the net all season for Grand Island and setter Emma Santorio, who went into the match with 185 assists, stood out in the loss.
Sweet Home has seven regular season matches left on its schedule including a final showdown at Frontier on Oct. 20.