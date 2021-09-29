Game of the Day: Sweet Home girls volleyball sweeps Grand Island

Led by junior outside hitter Lauren Hubert, Sweet Home’s girls volleyball team remained undefeated Wednesday night with an impressive three-set sweep of Grand Island on the winning Panthers’ home court.

It was a nonleague match between two Final Four teams from last spring’s Section VI Class A tournament. Each side lost to eventual champion Niagara Wheatfield, Sweet Home in the semifinals and GI in the final. Those three teams look like good bets to go deep in the Class A sectionals next month.

Coach Breean Martin’s Sweet Home team triumphed with set scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-18 over the Vikings, who stand in second place in the Niagara Frontier League behind undefeated Niagara Wheatfield.

Sweet Home leads ECIC II with an 8-0 mark in the division and was ranked No. 2 behind Frontier in this week’s WNY large schools poll. The Panthers are 10-0 overall. It was the third loss for Grand Island, which had fallen to Sacred Heart in five sets in a nonleaguer and to Niagara Wheatfield in NFL play before Wednesday’s loss. Grand Island was sixth in the large schools poll this week.

In tournament play, Sweet Home won the Orchard Park event for the first time, defeating Our Lady of Mercy from Rochester in the final and lost to Frontier in two close sets (26-24 and 25-23) in the Panthers’ home tournament.