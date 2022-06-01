Frontier wins fourth consecutive Section VI Class B lacrosse championship; Grand Island captures Class C

Frontier captured another Section VI Class B championship in girls lacrosse Wednesday with a 10-7 win over Orchard Park.

It was the fourth consecutive Class B title for the Falcons in Class B and their fifth straight overall. Frontier won the Class A crown in 2017.

Junior Maddie McDonnell recorded a hat trick, while juniors Abby Kraus and Ali Zglinicki each had a pair of goals.

Senior Emilee Josker and sophomores Megan Singer and Paige Zitnik also scored.

Sophomore goaltender Lauren Drazkiewicz, who made 12 saves, said her focus was to just keep moving.

“Don’t focus on everything that’s going on,” she said. “Just focus on what I need to do to help my teammates as best I can.”

After facing a nearly 90-minute delay due to inclement weather, the Falcons came out strong and dominated possession early.

Just as things opened up, Frontier took a two-goal lead thanks to McDonnell and Singer.

The Quakers wasted no time capitalizing on a loose Falcons defense, tying the game with two goals in under a minute from Olivia Lucidi and Claire Komosinski.

The Falcons took a commanding three-goal lead, squelching the hopes of a Quaker comeback with a trio of goals in rapid succession from Josker, McDonnell and Zglinicki.

The Quakers got one back before halftime after a series of quick passes and shots, with Lilly Buckley opening her hat-trick campaign.

Orchard Park kept up its quick, efficient passing in the second half, and the teams exchanged goals early on.

Lucidi scored her second of the night before Kraus regained the multi-goal lead off a pass in front.

Mae Palikowski stole the ball away and had the goalie beat by a half-step when she made it a one-goal game.

The Quakers continued to capitalize on the open space, as Buckley tied the game at 6 with her second goal.

Once Frontier regained the lead, however, it never looked back.

Zitnik, McDonnell and Kraus scored in a five-minute span to quickly give the Falcons a 9-6 lead with less than seven minutes to play.

Buckley scored her third goal after a Frontier yellow card, but the Falcons’ defense limited Orchard Park’s chances late.

Zglinicki also scored her second goal in the final four minutes to seal the victory.

“It’s so exciting,” McDonnell said. “It was a great win. I’m so happy we did it for the seniors.”

Frontier will play Victor, the Section V Class B champion, on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Far West Regional at Pittsford-Sutherland.

Class C

The Grand Island Vikings won their first Section VI Class C championship with a 21-11 win over Williamsville East.

A busy first half resulted in an 8-8 tie at halftime, but the Vikings' offense was relentless in the second half, including seven straight goals, en route to the title.

Senior attacker Olivia Fox recorded five goals and an assist, while sophomore Juliet Chadima had four goals and two assists.

Ella Koslowski and Lily Koslowski each scored four goals.

Molly Leggett (2), Alana Mosher and Natalie Malush also scored.

Williamsville East senior Vanessa Wilick led her team with five goals in the loss.

The Vikings will play Honeoye Falls Lima on Saturday at 4 PM at Pittsford-Sutherland.