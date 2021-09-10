Frontier soars to victory over West Seneca West

Now, about that postgame celebration.

“It was really great, got a chance to get everyone hyped up for the big win,” said Mack, who recorded a fourth-quarter interception and delivered a hard hit in the same period on a wide receiver to thwart a potential big play. “It’s great having a school that supports you like they do. It truly is what gets us going.”

Special teams left an imprint, too.

Austin Lippert kicked three extra-points, booted three kickoffs into the end zone to prevent speedy West running back/returner Isaiah Simmons from potentially taking one to the house, and he delivered an energy-jolting punt for his defense when he uncorked a 46-yarder that pinned West at its 2 midway through the second quarter.

“Austin Lippert’s leg was amazing,” Gray said. “On his punts he scooped up a couple bad snaps (and got off good kicks).”

The 46-yard punt gave Frontier’s defense a chance to go out and get some mojo as it got off the field for the first time Friday without allowing points. The defense continued rising from that point on with Krzyszton leading the charge with four sacks. The Falcons stopped an offense coming off a 50-point performance in a season-opening win over reigning Section VI Class A champion South Park.