Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield, Portville earn top volleyball seeds

Defending class champions Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield and Portville gained No. 1 seed in the brackets announced Saturday for the Sectional VI girls volleyball championships.
Frontier, which swept through ECIC I with a 12-0 league record and lost in a five-set nonleague match against a strong Sweet Home team, is the No. 1 seed in Class AA. The Falcons of coach Deb Schruefer will begin their title defense on Nov. 1 against the winner of the Jamestown-Clarence quarterfinal game. Frontier defeated Clarence to win the AA title last May.
Niagara Wheatfield, which won Class A in the Fall II season last spring, will take a 17-0 record into its title defense. Coach Brandi Cochran’s Falcons lost only four sets all season while winning 51. The only teams to score set wins over NW were Grand Island in a 3-2 Niagara Frontier League match and Lancaster, the No. 2 seed in Class AA, in a nonleague match. The Falcons took a 3-1 victory over Grand Island to win the 2020 Fall II championship.
Portville, last year’s Class D champion, is the No. 1 seed in Class C-2 this time. The Panthers of coach Kelly Unverdorben were undefeated in CCAA West (14-0) and suffered their only losses to St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Our Lady of Mercy from Rochester.
The other No. 1 seeds are: Pioneer in Class B-1, Springville in Class B-2, Roy-Hart in Class C-1 and Chautauqua Lake in Class D.
Pioneer’s overall record was 9-7 with two losses each to Depew, Springville and Lake Shore and to Mount St. Mary.
Springville lost only to traditional power Eden and to Depew, the No. 2 seed and defending champion in B-2.
Chautauqua Lake (14-0) was one of only three teams in Section VI to go through the regular season without losing a match. The other besides Niagara Wheatfield was Sweet Home, which was 17-0 overall and 12-0 in ECIC II.
Despite their record, the Panthers were a No. 2 seed in the same bracket with Niagara Wheatfield, which accumulated more power points.
Sweet Home is led by junior Lauren Hubert, a first-team All-Western New York selection at outside hitter last season.
Other returning first-team All-WNY athletes who will be competing in sectional play are: Marin Collins and Haley Gerken of Frontier, Elanna Lysiak of Niagara Wheatfield, Kylie Blessing of Portville and Ashley Ballou of Eden, the defending champion but only a No. 4 seed this time in Class C-1.
Sectional play will get under way with 14 pre-quarterfinal games on Wednesday in Class A (6), B-1 (1), C-1 (3) and D (4) hosted by the higher seeds.
Class championships will be decided on Wednesday, Nov. 3, or Friday, Nov. 5 with North Tonawanda or Brocton as the host venues.