Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield, Portville earn top volleyball seeds

Pioneer’s overall record was 9-7 with two losses each to Depew, Springville and Lake Shore and to Mount St. Mary.

Springville lost only to traditional power Eden and to Depew, the No. 2 seed and defending champion in B-2.

Chautauqua Lake (14-0) was one of only three teams in Section VI to go through the regular season without losing a match. The other besides Niagara Wheatfield was Sweet Home, which was 17-0 overall and 12-0 in ECIC II.

Despite their record, the Panthers were a No. 2 seed in the same bracket with Niagara Wheatfield, which accumulated more power points.

Sweet Home is led by junior Lauren Hubert, a first-team All-Western New York selection at outside hitter last season.

Other returning first-team All-WNY athletes who will be competing in sectional play are: Marin Collins and Haley Gerken of Frontier, Elanna Lysiak of Niagara Wheatfield, Kylie Blessing of Portville and Ashley Ballou of Eden, the defending champion but only a No. 4 seed this time in Class C-1.

Sectional play will get under way with 14 pre-quarterfinal games on Wednesday in Class A (6), B-1 (1), C-1 (3) and D (4) hosted by the higher seeds.

Class championships will be decided on Wednesday, Nov. 3, or Friday, Nov. 5 with North Tonawanda or Brocton as the host venues.