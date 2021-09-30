Frontier girls volleyball gives homecoming fans reasons to cheer in sweep of Clarence

It’s Homecoming Week at Frontier, and the Falcons’ girls volleyball team had plenty of crowd support for its gargantuan ECIC I clash against Clarence.

The defending Section VI Class AA champion Falcons sent their fans home happy as they relied on solid serving in pulling away for a straight set victory Thursday. Scores of the match were 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.

With the victory, Frontier improved to 7-0 in league play and will enter its 24-team tournament scheduled for Saturday at BNCC with plenty of momentum.

This is the second time this season the Falcons have beaten Clarence – the team they defeated for the Class AA crown in May.

Longtime Frontier coach Deb Schruefer said her team worked on serving in pressure situations during its last couple of practices. The work paid off Thursday as setter Haley Gerken notched an ace to start the match. That was one of her four service points in the set. Marin Collins had five service points, while teammate Ella Niedbalski recorded five straight service points to help the Falcons seize control of the set for good.