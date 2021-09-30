Frontier girls volleyball gives homecoming fans reasons to cheer in sweep of Clarence

It’s Homecoming Week at Frontier, and the Falcons’ girls volleyball team had plenty of crowd support for its gargantuan ECIC I clash against Clarence.
The defending Section VI Class AA champion Falcons sent their fans home happy as they relied on solid serving in pulling away for a straight set victory Thursday. Scores of the match were 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.
With the victory, Frontier improved to 7-0 in league play and will enter its 24-team tournament scheduled for Saturday at BNCC with plenty of momentum.
This is the second time this season the Falcons have beaten Clarence – the team they defeated for the Class AA crown in May.
Longtime Frontier coach Deb Schruefer said her team worked on serving in pressure situations during its last couple of practices. The work paid off Thursday as setter Haley Gerken notched an ace to start the match. That was one of her four service points in the set. Marin Collins had five service points, while teammate Ella Niedbalski recorded five straight service points to help the Falcons seize control of the set for good.
Clarence, which played without solid junior outside hitter Madeline O’Brien, engaged in plenty of rallies throughout the contest, but Frontier moved the ball well and found a way to come up with key plays to capture points.
Morgan Pasternak recorded 11 of Frontier’s 25 service points, including four straight.
Collins had eight of her 23 kills during the second set. Gerken, a fifth-year starter and senior verbally committed to LeMoyne College in Syracuse, dished out 34 assists.
Next is the Frontier Tournament for the Falcons, who weren’t able to host the event during the Covid-19 impacted Fall II Sports campaign in the spring.
The 24-team competition features a who’s who of quality Western New York programs. The participants include defending Monsignor Martin champion St. Mary’s, Section VI champions City Honors (Class B-1), Depew (B-2), Eden (C-1) and Portville (C-2), along with Maple Grove, Sacred Heart, Orchard Park, Lancaster and Lackawanna.
“They’re excited about having the tournament again,” Schrufer said. “They get to see their club teammates. A lot of good volleyball. We’re excited about that.”
After Saturday, Frontier has a busy week, with four road matches in five days, beginning with a nonleaguer Monday at City Honors. The Falcons visit West Seneca West on Tuesday, town rival Hamburg on Thursday and close with a nonleaguer Friday at Eden.
“We have a tough week,” Schruefer said.