Frontier earns spot in Class A football final at rival Hamburg's expense

Frontier has overcome the loss of starting quarterback and kicker Austin Lippert back in Week Seven and one of the ways it's done that is by lining up Novak, normally a tight end, in the backfield.

On Friday all he did was rush for 190 yards, including the long one around right end on the first possession of the third quarter which enabled Frontier to add to its halftime lead.

Special teams had a day for the Falcons. In addition to the two touchdowns, they also notched a safety late in the third quarter after a bad snap on a Hamburg punt sailed into the end zone.

Monaco, who rushed for 101 yards, capped the scoring blitz with a 20-yard touchdown run with 8:41 left. He broke the school record for rushing yards in a season during the game and now has 1,242.

Folks expected the 67th meeting between the teams to be the town’s “Game of the Century.” A special copy of the weekly Hamburg Sun was given out to fans along with game programs at the gate. For a half, that moniker lived up to the billing. Both teams hit hard and refused to give up on plays.