Friesen clinches Camping World Truck playoffs

WATKINS GLEN — For Niagara-On-The Lake, Ont., native Stewart Friesen, the priority coming into Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen International was to do well enough to leave the fabled road course with a NCWTS playoff spot in his back pocket.
That mission was accomplished when Friesen, driving the Halmar-Friesen Racing No. 52 Toyota, finished 20th in the weather-shortened affair that was called complete 11 laps short of scheduled 72-lap distance due to lightning. He started 17th in the 40 truck field.
“Just getting into the playoffs is big,” Friesen said. “We just tried to keep our nose clean and play some defense early. It worked out. We finished ninth or tenth in the first stage and scored a stage point or two so that helped.
“Then we had to pit late to clean the grill just so we didn’t overheat.
"Fortunately for us we got enough points to get into the playoffs. It’s definitely a good deal for our team. Now we’ll see how we do from here.”
In the NCWTS, after the 15-race regular season concluded here Saturday at The Glen, the top 10 drivers in playoff points advanced to the NCWTS 10-race playoffs, thereby gaining a shot at winning the NCWTS season championship.
Friesen came into Saturday’s contest ninth in the NCWTS playoff hunt.
Residing on the bubble in tenth place was Chandler Smith. Derek Kraus was sitting just outside the last playoff spot in 11th.
In Saturday’s race Smith started third and finished 40th after being disqualified in post-race tech. Kraus took the green flag from seventh position and finished 21st. These results secured the playoff spots for Friesen and Smith.
Prior to Saturday’s race, Friesen spoke of the day’s challenge.
“We’re starting right in the hornet’s nest,” Friesen said. “I just want to have a clean race and score some stage points and take things as they come. It’s hard to say which way we’re going to go until they drop the green flag. I’m going in with an open mind.”
For 42 years, Friesen’s family owned Ransomville Speedway until they sold it in 2015. As a young boy Stewart toiled at Ransomville handling many chores. He soon began to drive there and since then has achieved much short track success, especially in dirt track Modified racing where he has won numerous big events and championships across the Northeastern U.S.
Now he has gained national fame as a driver in the truck series.
Friesen returned home to his roots last month when he competed with the Super DIRT.car Big-Block Modified Series at Ransomville where he placed third. He saw a lot of familiar faces at what amounted to a homecoming for him.
“It was great going back to Ransomville,” Friesen said. “It was great to see so many people that I grew up with. I only get out there once a year so that was cool.”
The top three finishers Saturday in the United Rentals 176 were: Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed.
Now with the regular season complete, the NCWTS playoffs commence Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.
Almirola on a roll
When the NASCAR Cup Series last competed last month, that at New Hampshire, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola turned the team’s tough season around by winning the race thereby clinching a spot in the playoffs. It took a huge load off of both he and his team.
“It was certainly a relief after the year we’ve had to be able to win at New Hampshire and get ourselves seated in the playoffs,” Almirola said. “We had an incredibly fast racecar and capitalized on it and executed a perfect race and took it to Victory Lane.
“It created so much joy and excitement. I was so happy to deliver the win to our sponsors and all the men and women at Stewart-Haas Racing that put their heart and soul into allowing me to go out and drive a race car.”
Sunday Almirola seeks to keep the momentum churning in the Go Bowling at The Glen race. He also will be extra busy as his No. 10 Ford Mustang is also sponsored by the race’s title sponsor, Go Bowling. He starts eighth.
“Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses that we go to,” Almirola said. “It’s just a really fun race track. I’ve always enjoyed going up there. It’s a very fast road course and I enjoy it there for whatever reason. It kind of fits my driving style and my technique. I’ve had some good runs here.
“Obviously we’ve got Go Bowling on the car so that would be super sweet to put the Go Bowling Ford Mustang in Victory Lane.
“There are a lot of extra things going on this weekend for me. Anytime you go up to Watkins Glen and you have Go Bowling as a sponsor and their sponsoring the race as well, there’s a lot of extra opportunity to engage the fans, engage the customers and do a lot of the hospitality. Whatever Go Bowling needs me to do.”
Kyle Busch hopeful
Cup Series driver Kyle Busch owns two career Cup Series victories here, those in 2008 and 2013. He is hopeful to get a third Sunday behind the wheel of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry. Busch starts 20th.
What are his favorite sections of the 2.45 mile Watkins Glen road course?
“To me going through turn one and up through the esses is pretty cool and a lot of fun,” Busch said. “It’s challenging, yet a lot of fun. As you come down the front straightaway, it’s a downhill braking zone so you feel like you don’t have to brake as soon as you need to, but you need to in order to get slowed down enough to make it through turn one.”