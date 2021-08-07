Friesen clinches Camping World Truck playoffs

“Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses that we go to,” Almirola said. “It’s just a really fun race track. I’ve always enjoyed going up there. It’s a very fast road course and I enjoy it there for whatever reason. It kind of fits my driving style and my technique. I’ve had some good runs here.

“Obviously we’ve got Go Bowling on the car so that would be super sweet to put the Go Bowling Ford Mustang in Victory Lane.

“There are a lot of extra things going on this weekend for me. Anytime you go up to Watkins Glen and you have Go Bowling as a sponsor and their sponsoring the race as well, there’s a lot of extra opportunity to engage the fans, engage the customers and do a lot of the hospitality. Whatever Go Bowling needs me to do.”

Kyle Busch hopeful

Cup Series driver Kyle Busch owns two career Cup Series victories here, those in 2008 and 2013. He is hopeful to get a third Sunday behind the wheel of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry. Busch starts 20th.

What are his favorite sections of the 2.45 mile Watkins Glen road course?