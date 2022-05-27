Fredonia knocks off Eden to win Section VI Class B2 softball championship

It took two days and 10 innings, but for the first time since 2015, Fredonia is Section VI Class B2 softball champion.

The Hillbillies defeated perennial champ Eden, 3-2, in 10 innings on Friday at Gowanda High School in a game that began Thursday night at Williamsville North and was postponed due to heavy rain. Not only was it Fredonia’s first title in seven years, but they avenged last year’s loss to Eden in the Class B2 championship.

“It definitely feels like we exorcised some demons tonight,” Fredonia coach Jesse Beers said. “It’s a really nice feeling to finally bring this blue patch home.”

Sophomore Jaelyn Davis drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning on a single, scoring Sarah Davis from third base with two outs.

“I was just kind of like ‘put the ball in play, there’s two out’ and once everyone was like ‘we won the game’ I was like ‘oh that was my hit,’ like it didn’t hit me at first,” Davis said.

Both starting pitchers were magnificent. Fredonia sophomore Jordan Lucas struck out eight Raiders’ batters with three walks, two intentional, and did not give up an earned run. Eden’s Jordan Lauer, a senior, struck out 10 and walked four while giving up two earned runs.

Lucas said her curveball was working best for her both in inside and outside locations at the plate.

“I trust my team and I know they trust me and they’re relying on me. I have five seniors on my team who I love dearly and I wanted to do this for them,” she said.

It was her third consecutive shutout in the playoffs. Lucas also drove in two runs in the fifth inning that gave Fredonia a 2-1 lead.

“The second half [of the season] she’s been lights out,” Beers said. “This was really her first year as the pitcher on the varsity team, but as we moved on she really started owning the circle. The maturity and the poise she showed, especially in that last inning … I don’t know how much more you can ask out of a sophomore.”

Fredonia opened the game with a single from senior Lila Cameron, who moved to third on Lucas’ single and a fielding error by the Raiders. Despite runners on second and third and no outs, the Raiders recovered and retired the next three batters with a strikeout, a groundout and a flyout.

Eden’s powerful offense got the Raiders on the board in the bottom of the first. Senior Lydia Kobie doubled to open the bottom half of the inning and came around to score on Lauer’s two-out single to center field.

Runs were hard to come by from there, owing to both outstanding pitching by Lucas and Lauer, as well as strong defensive plays. The Hillbillies managed two runners on in the top of the third, but Lauer struck out the final batter to escape the situation. An Eden scoring chance in the bottom of the fourth was ended by a Lucas strikeout and a groundout.

Fredonia answered in the top of the fifth inning on Lucas’ two-out single with the bases loaded, scoring Sarah Davis and Kyleigh Waterman. Erin Scrantz also nearly stole home but was ruled out at the plate.

Maeve Musielak doubled for Eden (15-2) in the bottom of the fifth and scored on Hailey Cooper’s single, tying the game at two runs. A tough line drive catch by Lucas ended the inning and prevented more damage.

The tenth inning at Gowanda opened with Sarah Davis leading off on second base. A well-hit ball to center field was saved on a fantastic play by Eden’s Alyssa Johnson, and the next Fredonia batter grounded out, moving Sarah Davis to third, and Jaelyn Davis drove her home on the next at-bat.

With three outs to go, Eden opened the bottom of the tenth with Johnson on second base. With Abby Laverdi at the plate, Johnson was thrown out attempting to steal third base to a chorus of cheers from the Fredonia dugout. Those cheers turned to nervous silence as Laverdi reached second base on a fielding error and Lauer due up.

Lauer ended up flying out to shallow center, and the last Eden batter grounded out to first base as Fredonia fans and players erupted in celebration.

Fredonia (16-2) will square off with Depew at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Williamsville North for the Class B1/B2 crossover game.

“I think anything’s possible, I think my team is ready, I think after this we’re not slowing down, we’re speeding up and still working hard,” Lucas said.