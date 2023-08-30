Right fielder Nathan Lukes’ two-run double in a four-run second inning led the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-2 win over Indianapolis at Sahlen Field on Wednesday.

The Bisons have won three consecutive games to even their season record at 63-63, including 29-22 in the second half.

Seven Bisons players had one hit apiece and six Bisons pitchers combined to strike out nine batters.

The Indians (59-67 overall, 26-26 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the second on shortstop Chris Owings’ run-scoring single to left. Buffalo took control in the bottom of the second.

Left fielder Cam Eden drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score and Lukes was up next with a double to score designated hitter Tanner Morris and catcher Jamie Ritchie. It was Lukes’ sixth multi-RBI game of the season. The Bisons stretched the lead to 4-1 on shortstop Rafael Lantigua’s sacrifice fly to left.

Lantigua scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth to make it 5-1 and Nick Gonzales’ ground-out made it 6-1 in the seventh.

Hayden Juenger started for the Bisons and allowed three hits over two innings. Paxton Schultz was credited with the win for his 2 1/3 innings of one-hit, no-run, two-strikeout work. He improved to 3-4 this season.

The Bisons’ defense turned three double plays and the Indians left eight runners on base.

The Bisons and Indians continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo announced that all single-game tickets on Sept. 23 against Norfolk (4:05 p.m.) will be $12 and the proceeds will be donated back to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, a non-profit created for the benefit of first responders and their families.