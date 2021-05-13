Four members of Buffalo Bandits' 2008 championship team among nominees for Hall of Fame

Five former Buffalo Bandits, including four from the 2008 championship team, are among 17 players nominated for consideration for the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame, the hall’s first group of new additions since 2016. Voting will take place shortly to select the inductees, the league announced.

Among the group are forward Mark Steenhuis, who was the championship game MVP in 2008 when the Bandits beat Portland for the league title. He had five goals and an assist in the 14-13 victory. He spent 17 seasons in the league with Columbus and the Bandits and is sixth all-time in goals with 459.

Forward Mike Accursi, another member of the Bandits’ 2008 championship team, retired fourth in league history with 58 playoff goals and fifth with 99 playoff points. He also won three titles with Rochester. Defenseman Pat McCready, also on the Bandits title team, led the team three times in loose ball recoveries and is seventh all-time in playoff games with 31. Defenseman Billy Dee Smith won the defensive player of the year in 2009 and retired as the league’s career leader in penalty minutes for the regular season with 685.

Forward Shawn Williams, who played for five teams over 17 seasons, retired as one of only eight players with 1,000 career points.

The other 13 players who are nominated are: forwards Jake Bergey, Colin Doyle, Kevin Finneran, John Grant Jr. and Casey Powell, and defensemen Sandy Chapman, Glenn Clark, Ryan Cousins, Regy Thorpe, Steve Toll, Brian Voelker and Cam Woods. Three were nominated in the builder category: NLL officials Roy Condon, Bill Fox and Rich Tamberino.