Four Buffalo Beauts selected to Premier Hockey Federation All-Star event

Four Buffalo Beauts players have been selected for the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game Jan. 29 in Toronto.
A total of 45 players were selected: 15 for Team USA, 15 Team Canada players and 15 international players (Team World) for the round-robin event. Each round-robin game will be two seven-minute periods of 4-on-4. A one-round shootout will take place between periods, providing both teams the opportunity to add a bonus goal. The two teams with the best round-robin records will play for the championship.
Beauts captain Dominique will skate for Team USA; Antonia Matzka (Austria) and Emma Nuutinen (Finland) will skate for Team World; and reigning league MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis will play for Team Canada. Kremer and Grant-Mentis will be making their second all-star appearances.
The players were selected by the league with input from each team.
The event will be shown live on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m. from Mattamy Athletic Centre.
*denotes number of previous All-Star accolades
^PHF returnee named to first All-Star game
TEAM CANADA
Skaters:
Kelly Babstock (MET)**
Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON)
Sarah Bujold (MET)
Catherine Daoust (MON)
Jade Downie-Landry (MON)
Kaleigh Fratkin (BOS)****
Loren Gabel (BOS)
Élizabeth Giguère (BOS)
Mikyla Grant-Mentis (BUF)*
Brittany Howard (TOR)
Kennedy Marchment (CTW)*
Kati Tabin (TOR)^
Saroya Tinker (TOR)^
Emma Woods (TOR)*
Goaltender:
Corinne Schroeder (BOS)
TEAM USA
Skaters:
Jonna Albers (MIN)***
Sydney Brodt (MIN)
Shiann Darkangelo (TOR)***
Jillian Dempsey (BOS)****
Kali Flanagan (BOS)*
Taylor Girard (CTW)*
Dominique Kremer (BUF)*
Patti Marshall (MIN)*
Sidney Morin (MIN)
Madison Packer (MET)*****
Amanda Pelkey (MET)**
Natalie Snodgrass (MIN)
Allie Thunstrom (BOS)***
Olivia Zafuto (BOS)
Goaltender:
Abbie Ives (CTW)*
TEAM WORLD
Skaters:
Taylor Baker (MON/HUN)
Ebba Berglund (MET/SWE)
Fanni Gasparics (MET/HUN)
Anna Kilponen (MET/FIN)
Denisa Křížová (MIN/CZE)^
Dominika Lásková (TOR/CZE)
Leah Lum (TOR/CHN)
Antonia Matzka (BUF/AUT)
Kateřina Mrázová (CTW/CZE)*
Emma Nuutinen (BUF/FIN)
Lenka Serdar (CTW/CZE)
Aneta Tejralová (BOS/CZE)
Minttu Tuominen (MET/FIN)
Tereza Vanišová (TOR/CZE)^
Goaltender:
Eveliina Mäkinen (MET/FIN)