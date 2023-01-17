Four Buffalo Beauts selected to Premier Hockey Federation All-Star event

Four Buffalo Beauts players have been selected for the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game Jan. 29 in Toronto.

A total of 45 players were selected: 15 for Team USA, 15 Team Canada players and 15 international players (Team World) for the round-robin event. Each round-robin game will be two seven-minute periods of 4-on-4. A one-round shootout will take place between periods, providing both teams the opportunity to add a bonus goal. The two teams with the best round-robin records will play for the championship.

Beauts captain Dominique will skate for Team USA; Antonia Matzka (Austria) and Emma Nuutinen (Finland) will skate for Team World; and reigning league MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis will play for Team Canada. Kremer and Grant-Mentis will be making their second all-star appearances.

The players were selected by the league with input from each team.

The event will be shown live on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m. from Mattamy Athletic Centre.

*denotes number of previous All-Star accolades

^PHF returnee named to first All-Star game

TEAM CANADA

Skaters:

Kelly Babstock (MET)**

Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON)

Sarah Bujold (MET)

Catherine Daoust (MON)

Jade Downie-Landry (MON)

Kaleigh Fratkin (BOS)****

Loren Gabel (BOS)

Élizabeth Giguère (BOS)

Mikyla Grant-Mentis (BUF)*

Brittany Howard (TOR)

Kennedy Marchment (CTW)*

Kati Tabin (TOR)^

Saroya Tinker (TOR)^

Emma Woods (TOR)*

Goaltender:

Corinne Schroeder (BOS)

TEAM USA

Skaters:

Jonna Albers (MIN)***

Sydney Brodt (MIN)

Shiann Darkangelo (TOR)***

Jillian Dempsey (BOS)****

Kali Flanagan (BOS)*

Taylor Girard (CTW)*

Dominique Kremer (BUF)*

Patti Marshall (MIN)*

Sidney Morin (MIN)

Madison Packer (MET)*****

Amanda Pelkey (MET)**

Natalie Snodgrass (MIN)

Allie Thunstrom (BOS)***

Olivia Zafuto (BOS)

Goaltender:

Abbie Ives (CTW)*

TEAM WORLD

Skaters:

Taylor Baker (MON/HUN)

Ebba Berglund (MET/SWE)

Fanni Gasparics (MET/HUN)

Anna Kilponen (MET/FIN)

Denisa Křížová (MIN/CZE)^

Dominika Lásková (TOR/CZE)

Leah Lum (TOR/CHN)

Antonia Matzka (BUF/AUT)

Kateřina Mrázová (CTW/CZE)*

Emma Nuutinen (BUF/FIN)

Lenka Serdar (CTW/CZE)

Aneta Tejralová (BOS/CZE)

Minttu Tuominen (MET/FIN)

Tereza Vanišová (TOR/CZE)^

Goaltender:

Eveliina Mäkinen (MET/FIN)