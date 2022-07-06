 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Timon star Connor Fields could leave Bandits in NLL expansion draft

  • Updated
Bandits face Halifax

Bandits' Connor Fields scores a goal while covered by Halifax's Brad Gillies in the second quarter this season.

 Buffalo News file photo
Two weeks ago, the Buffalo Bandits announced the 11 players they were protecting for the National Lacrosse League expansion draft.

Thursday, the team will learn which one of the remaining 10 active, unprotected players will be moving to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

The Desert Dogs will select 14 players to join their inaugural roster. Las Vegas can pick only one player from each organization, and the team then will have equal access to the NLL Entry Draft, free agency and trades to supplement the roster. 

The Bandits left forwards Connor Fields and Kyle Buchanan, transition player Max Adler and defender Frank Brown off the protected list.

Fields, the former Bishop Timon-St. Jude All-American, had 32 goals and 35 assists in his first season playing for his hometown team. The East Amherst native is likely the top prospect from the Bandits in the expansion draft. 

Buffalo chose to protect five forwards – Josh Byrne, Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Tehoka Nanticoke and league MVP Dhane Smith; five defensive players – Sam LaRoue, Ian MacKay, Justin Martin, Steve Priolo and Bryce Sweeting; and goaltender Matt Vinc, the NLL Goaltender of the Year. Teams were allowed to protect either five offensive players, five defensive players and a goalie for 11 total, or four offensive players, seven defensive players and a goalie for 12 total.

The reasoning behind the decision came down to the team’s offensive depth and wanting to keep as many players from this season's East championship winning team as possible, Bandits general manager Steve Dietrich said.

“It was a tough call with (Fields),” Dietrich said. “We’re going to do what we can to see if there’s any possible way that we may be able to keep him, but it was tough.”

Dietrich said the Bandits will look at ways to potentially bring back whomever is selected by the Desert Dogs. The Bandits have three first-round picks in the NLL draft, which could be used in a trade to re-acquire the selected player, as long as Vegas doesn't place a franchise tag on him.

The franchise tag is only available to one player on the Desert Dogs roster, and the team must make its decision by Aug. 1. Of the four Bandits' options for Vegas, Buchanan is the only player who can reject the tag, since he’s at least 34 years old by Dec. 31.

The expansion draft is the first step in the offseason, with the entry draft and free agency to follow.

While Buffalo attempts to move forward from a loss to Colorado in the NLL finals, the players can only hope the team from this past season can stay together.

“I think the key is to try to keep the group together,” Bandits captain Steve Priolo said. “There’s going to be contract negotiations, there’s going to be unrestricted free agencies. How do you keep the team together?”

