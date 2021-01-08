Former Sacred Heart guard Siobhan Ryan embraces 'seasoned senior' mindset for Richmond

Ryan explained some of the precautions she took before and while traveling to and from Buffalo over a span of four days.

She said she was not deemed a close contact, yet had to isolate in her dormitory at Richmond until she received a negative Covid-19 test. Then, when she returned to Buffalo, she drove home instead of flying, and isolated at home until she returned to Virginia.

“That was really scary,” Ryan said of the testing results in Richmond’s program, and its subsequent pause in activities, which lasted a week. “We had to do contact tracing, and we had to be tested, and there was some anxiety. This was more than just basketball. This comes down to your health. It was adversity, but our coach (Aaron Roussell) says that shouldn’t stop us. We didn’t play our best right after the break, either, but now we’re excited to play on Friday, and we’ll have everyone back, and I think we’re ready.”

Ryan attributes her early productivity at Richmond, though, to the fact that she was asked to take on immediate responsibilities, and was asked not to play like a freshman, but as a player with confidence in her skills and in the decisions she makes on the court.