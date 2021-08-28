Former Bishop Timon All-American Connor Fields returning home with Buffalo Bandits

The Buffalo Bandits’ biggest acquisition on the night of the National Lacrosse League Entry Draft wasn’t a draft pick, but was a familiar face.
Buffalo acquired Connor Fields from the San Diego Seals for the 13th overall selection and a 2022 second-round pick, bringing home the former two-time high school All-American from Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
"Can’t wait to be a part of the Bandits," Fields tweeted. "It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, I can’t wait to get in front of Banditland!!"
Fields helped Timon win state titles in 2012 and 2013 and set a New York State record for single-season goals (129) his junior year before helping lead the University at Albany to its first appearance in the NCAA Final Four in 2018.
At Albany, Fields was a four-time All-American, a three-time finalist for the Tewaaraton Award – the Heisman Trophy of lacrosse – and graduated second in Division I history in career points (364) and tied for fourth in career goals (199).
Fields was selected at No. 10 overall by San Diego in the 2018 NLL draft and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year, leading all rookies in points and goals (18) in the 2019-2020 season. Fields re-signed with San Diego in July.
He also has been a star in the outdoor Premiere Lacrosse League, playing two seasons for the Chaos Lacrosse Club and being named to the all-pro team after finishing tied for second in goals with 22 in 10 games in 2019. He scored six goals in six games last season before the league shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was traded to the Archers Lacrosse Club in February and has 13 goals and nine assists in nine games. Oddly enough, he was traded for Ian MacKay, who will be his teammate in Buffalo.
The Bandits also added another former University at Albany player, drafting physical and high-scoring attack Tehoka Nanticoke at No. 3 overall. He was a freshman on the 2018 Great Danes team that made the Final Four.
Nanticoke posted 170 points in his college career with 109 goals and 61 assists, but his senior season was cut short after he was dismissed from the team in March over what the school said were “internal team issues.” In a statement, Nanticoke expressed his appreciation for the program, his teammates and coaches, vowed to graduate and said the move was “best for me personally and for the future of this team.”
Originally from Six Nations, Ontario, he starred for the Iroquois Nationals in the 2016 Under-19 World Championships. He was named MVP with 22 goals and nine assists as the Iroquois Nationals won the bronze medal.
The Bandits selected attack Thomas Vaesen at No. 14 overall from the University of Montevallo in Alabama.
Originally from Victoria, British Columbia, Vaesen had 48 goals and 20 assists in 14 games as a senior. A prolific scorer throughout his college career, he had 33 goals as a freshman, 71 goals as a sophomore and had 22 goals in seven games in the 2020 season.
In Round 2, the Bandits selected forward Colin Munro from Georgetown at No. 26 overall. Munro had 11 goals and four assists over the last two seasons with the Hoyas after beginning his college career at North Carolina.
The Bandits did not have a third-round pick, but used their two fourth-round picks to select forward Carson Rees from Chestnut Hill College at No. 57 overall and St. John Fisher forward Nick Miller at No. 62 overall.
Rees led Chestnut Hill in goals (41), assists (25) and points (66) in 12 games last season.
Miller, a third-team All-American by USILA, leaves Fisher as the career leader in points (256) and goals (180). He had 11 goals and five assists in the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League this summer.
Stony Brook goaltender Kyle Herbert was the Bandits' selection in the fifth round at No. 72. Herbert had a 8.28 career goals against average in limited action in 2019 and this past season.
The Bandits closed their draft class with transition player Hunter Aggus in Round 6 at No. 86 overall. He spent this past season with the Six Nation Arroww in the Ontario junior league after playing two seasons for the Paris Riverwolves of the Arena Lacrosse League with 11 goals and eight assists in 23 games in 2019 and 2020.