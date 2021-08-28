Former Bishop Timon All-American Connor Fields retuning home with Buffalo Bandits

He also has been a star in the outdoor Premiere Lacrosse League, playing two seasons for the Chaos Lacrosse Club and being named to the all-pro team after finishing tied for second in goals with 22 in 10 games in 2019. He scored six goals in six games last season before the league shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was traded to the Archers Lacrosse Club in February and has 13 goals and nine assists in nine games. Oddly enough, he was traded for Ian MacKay, who will be his teammate in Buffalo.

The Bandits also added another former University at Albany player, drafting physical and high-scoring attack Tehoka Nanticoke at No. 3 overall. He was a freshman on the 2018 Great Danes team that made the Final Four.

Nanticoke posted 170 points in his college career with 109 goals and 61 assists, but his senior season was cut short after he was dismissed from the team in March over what the school said were “internal team issues.” In a statement, Nanticoke expressed his appreciation for the program, his teammates and coaches, vowed to graduate and said the move was “best for me personally and for the future of this team.”

Originally from Six Nations, Ontario, he starred for the Iroquois Nationals in the 2016 Under-19 World Championships. He was named MVP with 22 goals and nine assists as the Iroquois Nationals won the bronze medal.