Former Bandits Pat McCready and Shawn Williams selected to NLL Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo Bandits Pat McCready and Shawn Williams have been selected to the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame as part of the 15th anniversary class.

McCready, a member of the Bandits’ 2008 championship team, spent eight seasons in Buffalo and ranks 10th in team history in games played (112), eighth in assists (135) and third in loose ball recoveries (99).

He was with the Bandits from 2002 to 2009 and recorded 71 goals and 135 assists in 112 regular season games and six goals and 21 assists in 16 playoff games. He ranks fifth in franchise history in postseason appearances with 16.

Williams spent four of his 17 season with the Bandits with 99 goals and 132 assists in 58 regular season games and a goal and four assists in five playoff games. He is eighth in regular season goals in franchise history, 10th in assists and ninth in points.

Williams was a six-time National Lacrosse League All-Star and played with the Bandits in 2000 and '01 and again in 2013 and '14 before retiring and moving into a scouting role and then a coaching role elsewhere in the league.

Perhaps Williams’ biggest imprint on the Bandits franchise is the annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, which honors his son, Tucker, who lost his battle with Burkitt's lymphoma in 2014.