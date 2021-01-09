You have to go way back for last Buffalo-Colts playoff meeting

The scoop on the Colts: Seeing a window of opportunity to win this season, Indianapolis signed veteran Philip Rivers as a free agent after his 14 seasons as a starter with the Chargers. Rivers took a bad rap for the Chargers' postseason failures. His postseason record is 5-6 with 14 TDs and 10 INTs. Three of the losses were to the Patriots, two on the road. Two others were to the Steelers and Broncos on the road. Another at home to the Jets in 2008. In only two of the losses did the Chargers have a lead in the second half. ... Statistically, the Colts are in the middle of the NFL pack in most categories, meaning they have good balance. Rookie Jonathan Taylor, though, has added a speed element to its rushing attack, rushing for 253 yards in 30 carries against Jacksonville last week, putting him at 1,169 for the season. Running back Nyheim Hines leads the Colts with 63 receptions, but only a 7.7 average. T.Y. Hilton is the experienced deep threat with 56 receptions for a 13.6 average. ... The Colts rank second behind the Bucs in rushing defense, allowing only 90.5 yards per game. Pass defense is more important against the Bills. Indy ranks 20th in passing yards allowed (241.6) and opponents are converting third downs at a rate of 42.36, 19th in the league.