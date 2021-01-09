You have to go way back for last Buffalo-Colts playoff meeting

There will be some novelty to the National Football League wild-card tripleheader Saturday. It's been a while since each of the six teams have met their opponent in the postseason. Makes for a little more fun.
The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, who will meet in the first of the six weekend games, are familiar opponents from their years in the AFC East. However, the franchises haven't met in the postseason since the 1948 All-America Football Conference East playoff between the old Bills and the Baltimore Colts. The Bills rallied to win 28-17 in Baltimore in a game that ended in a near riot when an official ruled a fumble by Buffalo's Chet Mutryn was an incomplete pass and gave the ball back to the Bills. That allowed Buffalo to scored its go-ahead touchdown. Sound familiar?
In NFC games, the opponents haven't met in postseason in a while.
The Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks will play the rubber game of their rivalry this season, but they have not faced each other in the postseason since L.A. won in 2005.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football team in the 2018 regular season, but the only postseason game between the franchises was after the 2005 regular season when Washington won, 17-10.
A capsule look at Saturday's wild-card games:
Colts (11-5) at Bills (13-3)
TV: CBS, 1 p.m.
The line: Bills (-6 1/2).
Record ATS: Colts 9-6-1, Bills 10-5-1.
Over/under: 51 1/2.
Times O/U: Colts 8/8, Bills 12/4.
The scoop on the Colts: Seeing a window of opportunity to win this season, Indianapolis signed veteran Philip Rivers as a free agent after his 14 seasons as a starter with the Chargers. Rivers took a bad rap for the Chargers' postseason failures. His postseason record is 5-6 with 14 TDs and 10 INTs. Three of the losses were to the Patriots, two on the road. Two others were to the Steelers and Broncos on the road. Another at home to the Jets in 2008. In only two of the losses did the Chargers have a lead in the second half. ... Statistically, the Colts are in the middle of the NFL pack in most categories, meaning they have good balance. Rookie Jonathan Taylor, though, has added a speed element to its rushing attack, rushing for 253 yards in 30 carries against Jacksonville last week, putting him at 1,169 for the season. Running back Nyheim Hines leads the Colts with 63 receptions, but only a 7.7 average. T.Y. Hilton is the experienced deep threat with 56 receptions for a 13.6 average. ... The Colts rank second behind the Bucs in rushing defense, allowing only 90.5 yards per game. Pass defense is more important against the Bills. Indy ranks 20th in passing yards allowed (241.6) and opponents are converting third downs at a rate of 42.36, 19th in the league.
The scoop on the Bills: Josh Allen turned in an amazing second half of his third NFL season. In the final eight games, he completed 71.2% for 2,372 yards, 21 TDs and 5 interceptions. In his final eight games, Stefon Diggs had 79 receptions for 933 yards and five touchdowns. At the same time, the Bills increased their defensive efficiency, allowing two fewer points a game and an average of seven fewer yards a game. Slot receiver Cole Beasley appears to be the Bills' only apparent injury question.
Outlook: Unless it's their pass defense, the Colts are a dangerous team without an apparent major weakness. However, the Bills have 16 more passing touchdowns and just four fewer rushing TDs than Indianapolis. You always have to be wary of going overboard on powerhouse offensive teams (e.g the 1990 Bills). Bills, 31-24.
Rams (10-6) at Seahawks (12-4)
TV: Fox, 4:40 p.m.
The line: Seahawks (-4).
Record ATS: Rams 9-7, Seahawks 9-7.
Over/under: 42 1/2.
Times O/U: Rams 5/11, Seahawks 6-8-2.
The scoop on the Rams: The teams met in the same venue just two weeks ago, with Seattle winning 20-9. Jared Goff was unable to lead the Rams to anything but three field goals and he suffered a thumb injury which required surgery. John Wolford became the starter. Coach Sean McVay is keeping things secret, but it seems doubtful Goff will be play on Saturday. A buttoned-down offense is the expectation from the Rams, with a heavy reliance on the defense to contain Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Rams, No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, have done it twice this season, limiting Seattle to one touchdown in a 23-16 win in Inglewood on Nov. 15 and just two touchdowns in their second meeting. Also, they sacked Wilson 11 times in the two meetings.
The scoop on the Seahawks: Seattle expects to be at full strength with the possible exception of safety Jamal Adams (shoulder), who leads the team with 9.5 sacks. The Seahawks will need their running game to keep the Rams from teeing off on Wilson. They expect to have both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde available. If Wilson can buy time, Seattle can strike quickly with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Lockett had 100 receptions and 10 for touchdowns in the regular season while Metcalf had 83 for another 10 TDs.
Outlook: Before the season, the NFC West was supposed to be the NFL's best, but was only 8-8 against the AFC East thanks to the Bills and Dolphins, who each went 3-1 against the Mighty West and its collection of genius coaches. Whether or not Goff plays, looks like a taffy pull Seattle, who won't win by more than a field goal. Seahawks, 20-17.
Buccaneers at Washington
TV: NBC, 8:15 p.m.
The line: Bucs (-8 1/2).
Record ATS: Bucs 9-6-1, Washington 9-5-1.
Over/under: 45.
Times O/U: Bucs 9/6/1, Washington 5/10/1.
The scoop on the Bucs: Tom Brady still can pull the trigger most times before the pass rush gets to him. He was sacked 21 times in his first season in Tampa, but six came in the two games against New Orleans. Now he has to go up against rookie Chase Young and a Washington pass rush that had 50 sacks, led by Montez Sweat's nine, and ranked fourth in the league in sack percentage. Brady really got into gear down the stretch. He threw for 12 touchdowns with just one interception and an average of 333 passing yards a game as the Bucs won their last four. The Bucs may have to go without leading receiver Mike Evans, but may not need him because they also have Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Gronk quietly had 45 receptions, seven for touchdowns, in his return to the NFL. Ronald Jones gives the Bucs' running game more zip than Leonard Fournette and he's a better receiver.
The scoop on Washington: With all the turmoil in Washington and his own health issues, Ron Rivera was able to bring some stability and get the team into the playoffs with help from Doug Pederson of the Eagles. Solid defense anchors the operation. The WFT is a mixture of young talent and castoffs such as former Bills TE Logan Thomas, former Lions RB J.D. McKissic, and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was finishing his engineering degree at Old Dominion when Washington signed him to its practice squad only a month ago. Heinicke may have to play if Alex Smith can't get away from the Bucs' pass rush enough to be effective in his short passing game.
Outlook: The Washington defense has to play over the top to keep Brady and the Tampa Bay offense from rolling to a routine win. Buccaneers, 31-14.
Last week: Favorites were 14-2 outright, 9-7 against the spread; 11 games went over the number, 5 under.
Last week's picks: 11-5 outright, 5-10-1 ATS; over/under predictions 9-7.
Season record: 153-81-1 outright, 100-131-4 ATS; over/under predictions 126-107-2.