 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Taron Johnson returns an interception 101 yards for a touchdown
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Taron Johnson returns an interception 101 yards for a touchdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Ravens third

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) returns an interception for a 101-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson picked off a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 17-3 lead in the third quarter on Saturday night.

Johnson's return tied the longest in NFL postseason history.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Johnson also returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Johnson's return also ties Tony Greene for the Bills' longest interception return in franchise history. Greene's 101-yard return came against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3, 1976.

The interception thrown by Jackson was the first of his career in the red zone.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills WR Cole Beasley throws TD pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News