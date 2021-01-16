Watch now: Taron Johnson returns an interception 101 yards for a touchdown

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson picked off a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 17-3 lead in the third quarter on Saturday night.
Johnson's return tied the longest in NFL postseason history.
TARON JOHNSON 101-YARD PICK-SIX!#BILLSMAFIA #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2021
Johnson also returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.
Johnson's return also ties Tony Greene for the Bills' longest interception return in franchise history. Greene's 101-yard return came against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3, 1976.
The interception thrown by Jackson was the first of his career in the red zone.