Watch now: Taron Johnson returns an interception 101 yards for a touchdown

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson picked off a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 17-3 lead in the third quarter on Saturday night.

Johnson's return tied the longest in NFL postseason history.

Johnson also returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Johnson's return also ties Tony Greene for the Bills' longest interception return in franchise history. Greene's 101-yard return came against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3, 1976.