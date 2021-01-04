Titans-Colts drama goes right to the end

The scoop: John Wolford, who played for Western New York native Dave Clawson at Wake Forest but was undrafted in the NFL, made his first start in the big league and led Los Angeles to victory, clinching a playoff berth. Clawson played in place of Jared Goff, who was not active for the game because of a thumb injury. Wolford ran for 56 yards and in a conservative game plan completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards with one interception. He’s the first quarterback ever to throw for at least 200 yards and rush for at least 50 yards in his first career game. The Rams overcame a 7-0 deficit and went ahead for good on an 82-yard interception return by Troy Hill with 20 seconds left in the first half. The pass was thrown by Chris Streveler, who was in the game in place of injured Kyler Murray. Streveler played two seasons in the Canadian League for Winnipeg but not as a regular starter.