Time for the No. 1 seeds to join the playoff action

It's the eighth time the No. 1 teams in scoring offense and defense have met in the playoffs since 1990. The first was the Bills (26.8) against the Giants (13.2) in Super Bowl XXV, and we know how that turned out. For the record, the defense leads 4-3 in such matchups.

The scoop on the Rams: It was a disappointing and difficult year for Rams quarterback Jared Goff even before he suffered the thumb injury in Week 16 that required surgery and caused him to miss the regular-season finale. Then he got called into emergency duty when his backup John Wolford had to leave last week's playoff game at Seattle with an injury. The running of rookie Cam Akers and the L.A. defense rose to the occasion, and Goff came through with one touchdown pass and no major mishaps to beat the Seahawks. He may need a lot more production against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers unless there is another Ice Bowl at Lambeau. Big question about L.A.'s defense: How healthy will All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald be after he had to leave the Seattle game with torn rib cartilage? Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be key to the Rams' hopes against Rodgers.