Time for the No. 1 seeds to join the playoff action

On Saturday, the big boys begin to join the National Football League postseason party.
No. 1 seed Green Bay, which was the only National Football Conference team to enjoy a bye last week, gets into the action against the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It's the first of four games on Divisional Round weekend in the NFL.
The second game of Saturday's doubleheader will have the Buffalo Bills taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park.
One less team drew a bye in the postseason this year when the playoff format was altered. The week off and admission into the second round can be helpful but it's not a recipe for automatic advancement. Since 2000, teams with a first-round bye are 56-24 in the second round. AFC teams are 26-14; NFC teams are 30-10. No. 1 seeds are 13-7 in the AFC and 15-5 in the NFC in the divisional round.
The most recent No. 1 seed not to clear the first playoff hurdle was the Baltimore Ravens, who flopped 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans last season. It's a loss that still burns the Ravens. Dallas, in 2016, is the last NFC team not to make it through the second round.
The Packers-Rams game is a classic statistical matchup. Green Bay led the league in scoring offense at 31.8. The Rams were No. 1 in scoring defense at 18.5. It's a similar scenario for the Bills-Ravens. Buffalo averages 31.3 points on offense while the Ravens are allowing only 18.9 points a game.
It's the eighth time the No. 1 teams in scoring offense and defense have met in the playoffs since 1990. The first was the Bills (26.8) against the Giants (13.2) in Super Bowl XXV, and we know how that turned out. For the record, the defense leads 4-3 in such matchups.
A capsule preview of Saturday's divisional-round games:
Rams (11-6) at Packers (13-3)
TV: Fox, 4:35 p.m.
The line: Packers (- 6½).
Record ATS: Rams 10-7, Packers 10-6.
Over/under: 45½.
Times O/U: Rams 6/11, Packers 6/7/3.
The scoop on the Rams: It was a disappointing and difficult year for Rams quarterback Jared Goff even before he suffered the thumb injury in Week 16 that required surgery and caused him to miss the regular-season finale. Then he got called into emergency duty when his backup John Wolford had to leave last week's playoff game at Seattle with an injury. The running of rookie Cam Akers and the L.A. defense rose to the occasion, and Goff came through with one touchdown pass and no major mishaps to beat the Seahawks. He may need a lot more production against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers unless there is another Ice Bowl at Lambeau. Big question about L.A.'s defense: How healthy will All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald be after he had to leave the Seattle game with torn rib cartilage? Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be key to the Rams' hopes against Rodgers.
The scoop on the Packers: As great as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson played this season, Rodgers topped them all with a league-leading 48 touchdown passes and a 121.5 passer rating. Rodgers passed for 4,299 yards. Wide receiver Davante Adams led the league with 18 touchdown receptions. Green Bay won its last six games, but only four of their 13 wins were over teams with winning records. Two of those were against the less-than-stunning Chicago Bears, who backed into the playoffs. Green Bay was 7-1 at home with a loss to the Vikings, with no home victories against a winning team. RB Aaron Jones rushed for 1,104 yards and scored nine touchdowns to give some balance to the offense.
Outlook: Rams were a supposed powerhouse coached by a young genius yet lost to the Dolphins, Jets and a crippled 49ers team. The only major test the Packers won was against the Saints. They failed in others against the Buccaneers and Colts. Green Bay could be overrated, but taking on the warm-weather Rams at Lambeau helps. Packers, 20-17.
Ravens (12-5) at Bills (14-3)
TV: NBC, 8:15 p.m.
The line: Bills (-2)
Record ATS: Ravens 11-5-1, Bills 10-6-1.
Over/under: 50.
Times O/U: Ravens 6/11, Bills 12/5.
The scoop on the Ravens: Baltimore is scary. The Ravens are both hard-nosed and explosive with Jackson a threat to go the distance or connect with speedy WR Marquise Brown. Colts tight ends had a field day against Buffalo last week with 14 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown and none is as dangerous as the Ravens' Mark Andrews. In a game they trailed most of the way, the Colts rolled for 163 yards and a 5.4 average on the ground. That should be inviting for the Ravens.
The scoop on the Bills: Much was made about the fumble/no fumble controversy near the end of the wild-card win over the Colts. More important was that an Indy offense that supposedly lacked the ability to strike fast struck for two rapid-fire touchdowns in the fourth quarter once Frank Reich stopped playing games with the clock. They went 75 yards in seven plays and 76 in five, with six plays of 11 yards or longer. That and Allen taking a 17-yard sack and fumble that turned a first down in field goal range into second-and-33 in minus territory, was downplayed. It brought back memories of the second half meltdown in last season's playoff loss in Houston.
Outlook: Don't believe John Harbaugh will help the Bills with bad decisions as Reich made last week. Unless the Buffalo run defense tightens and there are no Allen blunders, Baltimore will win. Ravens, 31-21.