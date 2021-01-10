Three wild-card games are a replay on Sunday

Like "The Godfather" and "Star Wars," if the original is a hit, let's do a sequel or two. Same with the National Football League.
The NFL wild-card tripleheader Sunday will find rematches in all three games with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers meeting for the third time this season. They met last week, with the Browns holding on for a 24-22 victory to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
The Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints will be a reprise of their meeting at Soldier Field in November and the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans take their blue-collar rivalry to Nashville for a Grand Ole Opry.
Baltimore has lost twice at home to the Titans in the last year, but is the only visiting team favored Sunday. The oddsmakers and bettors obviously believe the Ravens' late-season charge is for real. Judging by the over/under number in the mid 50s, an offensive shootout is expected.
Tennessee features the NFL rushing leader, Derrick Henry. In Lamar Jackson, Baltimore has the only quarterback in NFL history to record two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In the 2019 season, Jackson produced 3,127 passing yards and 1,206 rushing yards and accounted for 42 touchdowns. Still, his team was upset by Tennessee in the division round of the AFC playoffs.
This season, the former Louisville star and Heisman Trophy winner had 2,757 passing yards and 1,005 rushing and produced 33 touchdowns.
A capsule look at Sunday's NFL wild-card games:
Ravens (11-5) at Titans (11-5)
TV: ESPN, ABC, 1:05 p.m.
The line: Ravens (-3).
Record ATS: Ravens 10-5-1, Titans 7-9.
Over/under: 55.
Times O/U: Ravens 6/10, Titans 10/5/1.
The scoop on the Ravens: Baltimore has to be out for revenge after losing to Tennessee in last season's divisional round of the playoffs (28-12) and in their Nov. 22 regular-season meeting (30-24 in OT). When they met in the playoffs last year, Jackson had 143 rushing yards and passed for 265. This year, he passed for 186 and ran for 51 and again his team lost, this time on Henry's 29-yard run in overtime. Baltimore will stick to its running game with Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but Marquise Brown is an explosive deep receiver and tight end Mark Andrews is dangerous on third downs and in the red zone.
The scoop on the Titans: Henry cracked the 2,000 mark in rushing yards when he ran for 250 in a last-second win at Houston last week. He went for 195 and 133 but just one touchdown in the two victories over Baltimore. Last time they hosted the Ravens, the Titans were shut out, 21-0, with Marcus Mariota at QB. Ryan Tannehill has taken over since and he makes Tennessee one of the more dangerous offensive teams in the NFL, a reason their games go "over" so often. ... The Ravens might be tempted to throw against a Titans defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in pass defense and has the lowest sack percentage (3.02) per pass attempt.
Outlook: A classic matchup of teams with bruising styles makes you wonder if the winner will have anything left for the divisional round, which could be against the Bills. It probably will depend on who wins the Jackson-Henry duel. Ravens, 30-27.
Bears (8-8) at Saints (12-4)
TV: CBS, 4:40 p.m.
The line: Saints (-10).
Record ATS: Bears 8-8, Saints 9-6-1.
Over/under: 47.
Times O/U: Bears 8/8, Saints 9/6/1.
The scoop on the Bears: Chicago will need an efficient game from QB Mitchell Trubisky, which may be asking a lot on the road. Nick Foles, not Trubisky, was the quarterback against New Orleans in the midseason meeting in Chicago. A lot of good players are flying below the NFL radar in this one. Two are Bears: WR Allen Robinson has 102 receptions and RB David Montgomery has 1,070 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Former UB star Khalil Mack led Chicago with nine sacks.
The scoop on the Saints: The Saints needed a field goal in overtime to beat the Bears in Chicago, 26-23, on Nov. 1. The Saints had five field goal attempts in seven trips to the red zone that day, so it was a case of New Orleans not being able to finish. Unless Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas can't play, count on Drew Brees and Sean Payton to find a way to get to the end zone. Kamara, who sat with Covid-19 concerns last week, has 932 rushing yards, 756 receiving and 21 touchdowns. Brees seems back in form, finishing the season with 24 TDs and 6 INTs. You don't hear a lot about DE Trey Hendrickson, who has 13.5 sacks.
Outlook: Just a thought: Both franchises have had the thrill of Mike Ditka as head coach. CBS drew the short straw for this one and may have a dull rout on its hands as lead-in for "60 Minutes." Bears are 2-0 against Saints in postseason games, but the most recent was in 2007. Saints, 27-13.
Browns (11-5) at Steelers (12-4)
TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.
The line: Steelers (-6).
Record ATS: Browns 8-8, Steelers 10-6.
Over/under: 47.
Times O/U: Browns 9/7, Steelers 7/9.
The scoop on the Browns: Cleveland was on a roll with four straight wins in its last visit to Heinz Field and got smacked by the Steelers, 38-7. Pittsburgh built a 24-7 halftime lead with the help of a pick six by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Nick Chubb, who ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, was not available to the Browns that day. ... It's usually a case of how Baker Mayfield goes, the Browns go. He finished the season with 26 touchdown passes and 8 INTs after 22 and 21, respectively, in 2019. Jarvis Landry is the go-to man to keep the sticks moving, but TE Austin Hooper and WRs Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are threats.
The scoop on the Steelers: The Steelers won't pull any punches this time after they started Mason Rudolph instead of Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and deactivated NFL sack leader T.J. Watt (15) last week. ... Despite a late-season slump that included losses to Washington, the Bills and Bengals, Pittsburgh was third in the NFL in total defense (305.8) and third in pass defense (194.4). Defense with a sturdy running game is still the Steelers' calling card, but the offense gets explosiveness from a receiving corps of JuJu Smith-Shuster (97 receptions, 9 TDs), Diontae Johnson (88, 7 TDs) and rookie Chase Claypool (62, 9). Ray-Ray McCloud, who was drafted by the Bills in 2018 and cut by them twice since, adds spark to the Steelers' return game.
Outlook: Mike Tomlin has dominated the Browns (22-5-1) as coach of the Steelers and Cleveland has not won in Pittsburgh since 2003. It adds up to Pittsburgh moving on. Steelers, 27-20.
Last week: Favorites were 14-2 outright, 9-7 against the spread; 11 games went over the number, 5 under.
Last week's picks: 11-5 outright, 5-10-1 ATS; over/under predictions 9-7.
Season record (not including Saturday's games): 153-81-1 outright, 100-131-4 ATS; over/under predictions 126-107-2.
Saints 27-13