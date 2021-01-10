Three wild-card games are a replay on Sunday

The scoop on the Ravens: Baltimore has to be out for revenge after losing to Tennessee in last season's divisional round of the playoffs (28-12) and in their Nov. 22 regular-season meeting (30-24 in OT). When they met in the playoffs last year, Jackson had 143 rushing yards and passed for 265. This year, he passed for 186 and ran for 51 and again his team lost, this time on Henry's 29-yard run in overtime. Baltimore will stick to its running game with Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but Marquise Brown is an explosive deep receiver and tight end Mark Andrews is dangerous on third downs and in the red zone.

The scoop on the Titans: Henry cracked the 2,000 mark in rushing yards when he ran for 250 in a last-second win at Houston last week. He went for 195 and 133 but just one touchdown in the two victories over Baltimore. Last time they hosted the Ravens, the Titans were shut out, 21-0, with Marcus Mariota at QB. Ryan Tannehill has taken over since and he makes Tennessee one of the more dangerous offensive teams in the NFL, a reason their games go "over" so often. ... The Ravens might be tempted to throw against a Titans defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in pass defense and has the lowest sack percentage (3.02) per pass attempt.