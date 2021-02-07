Super Bowl defensive coordinators face tough challenges

It must have been a nervous two weeks for Steve Spagnuolo and Todd Bowles preparing for Super Bowl LV on Sunday. All that the defensive coordinators of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were asked to do was create and organize a defensive plan that will stop Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, two of the three winningest quarterbacks of all time in the National Football League.
Spagnuolo, 61, and Bowles, 57, no doubt were challenged by their assignments, but not intimidated at this stage of their coaching careers. Each has had his triumphs and each has had low moments, including being fired as NFL head coaches.
A 1981 graduate of Springfield College, where he played wide receiver, Spagnuolo's big moment came as defensive coordinator of the 2007 New York Giants. He created the defense that sacked Brady five times as New York upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, spoiling their try for the second undefeated season NFL history. Bet Brady is not looking forward to facing Spagnuolo's creations again.
That success helped Spagnuolo become head coach of the St. Louis Rams. He flopped big time with a 10-38 record for three seasons, including a 1-15 season and a 2-14 season. Even worse was his season as defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.
It was Andy Reid, now the Chiefs coach, who first brought Spagnuolo into the NFL in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he came under the wing of the late Jim Johnson, one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the recent NFL. And Reid hired him again for Kansas City in 2019 after a second tour with the Giants.
Bowles, a native of Elizabeth, N.J., by Newark International Airport, played defensive back at Temple under Bruce Arians, who quickly hired his former player in 2019 after being named head coach of the Bucs. Bowles had just been let go after going 24-41 as head coach of the Jets, where he had succeeded Rex Ryan. The consensus was that Bowles had done a creditable job with the Jets for what he had to work with.
Brady (43 years, 188 days old) going against Mahomes (25 years, 143 days old) is the storyline that has captured most of the attention for Super Bowl LV. Including playoffs, Mahomes has the best winning percentage all-time among quarterbacks with a minimum of 50 starts. He's 44-9 for an .830 percentage.
Brady is third on the list behind Otto Graham (61-16-1, .792) with a 263-80, .767 mark. The NFL record book continues to ignore Graham's record with the All-American Football Conference Browns of 1946-49, when the team went 52-3-1 with Graham starting nearly every game.
Mahomes versus Brady is a matchup we may never see the likes of again, and the workings of a couple of failed NFL coaches may have a lot to do with deciding how it turns out.
A capsule preview of Super Bowl LV:
Chiefs (16-2) vs. Buccaneers (14-5)
TV: CBS, 6:40 p.m.
The line: Chiefs (-3).
Record ATS: Chiefs 8-9-1, Buccaneers 11-6-2.
Over/under: 56.
Times O/U: Chiefs 11/7, Buccaneers 10/8/1.
The scoop on the Chiefs: How much of the Chiefs' success is Mahomes? How much is due to the unique weapons he has to work with – wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who may be the fastest man in the NFL with the football in his hands, and feisty tight end Travis Kelce, who always seems to be open for a catch, especially on third down or when Mahomes is in trouble. Hill and Kelce have combined for 8,770 receiving yards since 2018, the most by a pair of teammates over a three-year span in NFL history. How much is due to the creativity and playcalling of Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy? Good subject for debate. ... Despite some claims that Spagnuolo's defense was the Chiefs' Achilles heel, the Bills found out last week that is not so. Kansas City, it turned out, was better prepared and had more defensive playmakers than the Bills in the AFC championship game. Defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones, rookie cornerback La'Jarius Sneed and safety Tyrann Mathieu were forces that Buffalo could not deal with and that Cleveland struggled with the week before.
The scoop on the Buccaneers: Tampa Bay started the season with an unimpressive loss to the Saints in their much-ballyhooed first meeting, and lost the second time, too. The Bucs, though, won the third in the playoffs in New Orleans, then scored an upset at Green Bay in the NFC final. It's ironic that the Bucs are the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, because they had to win three road games to get there. You could see Tampa Bay coming on as Brady grew more comfortable with the offense and more familiar with his receiving corps. Brady grew especially comfortable with WR Mike Evans, who caught 70 passes, 13 for touchdowns, in the regular season. WR Chris Godwin had a huge game (110 yards) at Green Bay. The Bucs' X-factor may be tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has 23 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances. The most fun, though, will be seeing if the Tampa Bay pass rush, led by Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Shaquil Bennett, can disrupt Mahomes' performance. And linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White are the strength of the Tampa Bay defense. Their athleticism may give Mahomes and his receivers difficulty.
Outlook: Never put anything past Brady, but has anybody seen Mahomes, Hill and Kelce contained the last two seasons? They were huge, even in the only game K.C. lost (to the Raiders) that meant anything. Chiefs, 38-28.
Conference round: Favorites were 1-1 outright and 1-1 against the spread. The Bills-Chiefs went over the number, the Bucs-Packers went under by one point.
Conference weekend results: 1-1 outright, 2-0 ATS, over/under predictions were 1-1.
Season record: 160-86-1 outright, 104-138-5 ATS, over/under predictions were 131-114-2.