Super Bowl defensive coordinators face tough challenges

The scoop on the Chiefs: How much of the Chiefs' success is Mahomes? How much is due to the unique weapons he has to work with – wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who may be the fastest man in the NFL with the football in his hands, and feisty tight end Travis Kelce, who always seems to be open for a catch, especially on third down or when Mahomes is in trouble. Hill and Kelce have combined for 8,770 receiving yards since 2018, the most by a pair of teammates over a three-year span in NFL history. How much is due to the creativity and playcalling of Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy? Good subject for debate. ... Despite some claims that Spagnuolo's defense was the Chiefs' Achilles heel, the Bills found out last week that is not so. Kansas City, it turned out, was better prepared and had more defensive playmakers than the Bills in the AFC championship game. Defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones, rookie cornerback La'Jarius Sneed and safety Tyrann Mathieu were forces that Buffalo could not deal with and that Cleveland struggled with the week before.

The scoop on the Buccaneers: Tampa Bay started the season with an unimpressive loss to the Saints in their much-ballyhooed first meeting, and lost the second time, too. The Bucs, though, won the third in the playoffs in New Orleans, then scored an upset at Green Bay in the NFC final. It's ironic that the Bucs are the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, because they had to win three road games to get there. You could see Tampa Bay coming on as Brady grew more comfortable with the offense and more familiar with his receiving corps. Brady grew especially comfortable with WR Mike Evans, who caught 70 passes, 13 for touchdowns, in the regular season. WR Chris Godwin had a huge game (110 yards) at Green Bay. The Bucs' X-factor may be tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has 23 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances. The most fun, though, will be seeing if the Tampa Bay pass rush, led by Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Shaquil Bennett, can disrupt Mahomes' performance. And linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White are the strength of the Tampa Bay defense. Their athleticism may give Mahomes and his receivers difficulty.