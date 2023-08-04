Note: The fifth and final stop in The Buffalo News’ training camp tour – the Miami Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has been a consistent pass rusher when healthy since entering the NFL in 2018 as the fifth overall draft pick. The problem has been staying healthy.

Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie … but tore his ACL in Week 3 of 2019.

He had 7½ sacks in 2020 to make the Pro Bowl … but was limited to seven games (no sacks) in ’21.

Last year, he had eight sacks split between the Broncos and Dolphins.

Miami traded a first-round pick to Denver last year for Chubb and promptly signed him to five-year, $110 million contract ($53.2 million guaranteed).

Chubb is reunited with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was his coach in Denver from 2019-21. Chubb had the obvious advantage when Fangio started to present his playbook.

“I’m kind of like another coach out there,” Chubb told reporters last week. “Guys are coming up and asking me questions. … It’s (good) to be another set of eyes and ears for those guys and kind of holding myself to a bigger standard because I know it, and I want to know more of it. I want to know where everybody’s at.”

In his three healthy seasons, Chubb has 27½ sacks. In a division with Josh Allen (Bills) and Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), Miami will need a healthy Chubb to contend.

“I think he’s actually even better now (than in Denver),” Fangio told The Buffalo News. “Once he had the knee injury early in ’19, it took a while for him to get back to where he was and then he had the ankle problems in ’21.

“I see him getting better every day since I’ve been here, and hopefully he’ll be back to the way he was in ’18 and prior to getting injured in ’19. He strung a pretty good season in ’20 before his ankles flared up. Hopefully, we’ll get the best of Bradley and I think we will.”

Here are six observations from the Dolphins’ Thursday morning practice:

1. The Dolphins practiced in full pads for nearly two hours, and it was a sloppy day for the offense. A conservative estimate would be five false start penalties.

Last year, the Dolphins had 18 false starts, seven delay-of-game penalties, three illegal shifts, two illegal formations and one too-many-men-in-the-huddle. In the playoff loss at Buffalo, the Dolphins had four false starts and one delay of game.

2. The Dolphins’ camp is fan friendly. Their headquarters are in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula 1 race track winds its way through the parking lot. Every fan has the benefit of shade if they choose. The main grandstand is 100% covered.

3. Miami acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams with the idea of playing him opposite Xavien Howard. But Ramsey underwent left knee surgery (torn meniscus) on July 28 and could be out until December. Ramsey, leaning on his crutches and a brace on his repaired knee, watched practice from the sideline. The Dolphins are expected to play second-year player Kader Kohou in Ramsey’s place.

The Dolphins added Ramsey to improve their takeaway total – they had only 14 last year, tied for second-fewest in the NFL with New Orleans. Last Vegas had 13. Miami’s eight interceptions were fourth-fewest, ahead of New Orleans (seven) and the Giants and Raiders (six apiece).

4. Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins was a force in blowing up run plays behind the line of scrimmage. Wilkins is playing this year on the $10.75 million fifth-year option and could clear the $20 million-per-year bar with his next contract. During the offseason, the Jets extended Quinnen Williams ($24 million average) and the Bills re-upped Ed Oliver ($17 million).

“He goes about his daily business and gets satisfaction on earned things,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said before practice. “I think his teammates appreciate that they know that when he comes to work, they’re going to get his energy and we’ve learned to count on that.”

5. Where McDaniel, who doubles as the offensive play-caller, positions himself during practice is interesting. At various points, he would be 20-30 yards downfield (middle of the field), deep in the end zone (during red zone work) and well downfield on the sideline. Most offensive play-callers tend to stand behind the play.

6. The Dolphins declined the fifth-year option on right tackle Austin Jackson, making this his contract season at age 23.

Jackson sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of last year. He played left tackle in 2021, but the Dolphins signed Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract before last season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, so Jackson is his blind-side protector.

“I love that responsibility,” Jackson said. “It’s what I get up for, it’s what I train for and it’s what I take care of my body for – so I can be a dominant lineman.”